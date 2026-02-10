Top 25 Washington Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Feb. 9, 2026
It's the final two weeks of hoops action in Washington before the postseason begins at the end of the month. This week's High school on SI Washington saw a few teams collect major victories, changing the Top 25 boys basketball rankings.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood by seven points, avenging last month's one-point loss. The 1A Lynden Christian Lyncs gained wins over 3A and 2A opponents.
1. Richland (21-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Bombers beat Hanford 92-38 and Walla Walla 90-52 to finish league play at 18-0.
2. Rainier Beach (15-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Vikings beat Roosevelt 103-67 to finish league play at 14-0.
3. Glacier Peak (19-0)
Previous rank: 2
The 4A Grizzlies will face Arlington on the road on Tuesday.
4. R.A. Long (21-0)
Previous rank: 5
The Lumberjacks defeated Ridgefield and Mark Morris by 23 and 22 points.
5. Auburn (18-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Trojans defeated Auburn Riverside 62-18 to improve to 13-1 in league play.
6. Mount Si (15-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Wildcats won their last game by 39 points.
7. Bellarmine Prep (20-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Lions defeated Silas and River Ridge by 21 and 15 points.
8. Emerald Ridge (20-3)
Previous rank: 4
The Jaguars lost to Puyallup by five points and will face Graham Kapowsin at home in the postseason on Friday.
9. Edmonds-Woodway (20-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Warriors avenged a crucial victory over Shorewood by seven points and beat Monroe by five points.
10. Zillah (20-0)
Previous rank: 12
The Leopards defeated Wapato 91-74. Zillah will host Omark at home on Tuesday.
11. West Valley (Yakima) [17-2]
Previous rank: 9
The Rams defeated Sunnyside 63-46 and Wenatchee 77-40.
12. Bremerton (18-2)
Previous rank: 11
The 2A Knights gained wins over Port Angeles and Sequim by 27 and 17 points to improve to 14-0 in league play.
13. Lynden Christian (20-1)
Previous rank: 14
The 1A Lyncs defeated 3A Ferndale 80-70 and 2A Lakewood 83-54 to improve to 15-0 in league play.
14. Lake Washington (19-2)
Previous rank: 16
The Kangaroos lost to Mount Si by four points but made up for it by defeating Lincoln (Seattle) 76-45.
15. Kentridge (17-4)
Previous rank: 8
The Chargers lost their second league game of the season to Kentwood by seven points.
16. Colfax (20-0)
Previous rank: 17
The Bulldogs beat Freeman 86-56 to improve to 10-0 in league play.
17. O’Dea (15-2)
Previous rank: 21
The Fighting Irish defeated Seattle Prep. by four points.
18. Selah (19-2)
Previous rank: 19
The Vikings defeated Prosser 59-36 and Ellensburg 83-41 to improve to 16-0 in league play.
19. Chiawana (17-3)
Previous rank: 18
The Riverhawks defeated Pasco 88-56 and Sageview 57-48 to improve to 14-3 in league play.
20. Bonney Lake (19-3)
Previous rank: 15
The Panthers beat Graham Kapowsin by 30 points but lost to Puyallup 67-39.
21. Monroe (17-3)
Previous rank: 20
The Bearcats defeated 2A Marysville-Pilchuck 80-46 but lost to 3A Edmonds-Woodway 64-59.
22. Pullman (14-3)
Previous rank: 23
Vaughn Holstad scored a team-high 15 points to lift the Greyhounds past 3A North Central 49-48. Pullman beat West Valley by seven points.
23. Mercer Island (16-3)
Previous rank: 22
The Islanders defeated Sammamish 80-57 but lost to Liberty (Renton) 48-39.
24. Gonzaga Prep (16-5)
Previous rank: 25
The Bullpups beat Mead 66-60 and Ferris 54-40 to finish league play 9-0.
25. Lincoln (Tacoma) [13-3]
Previous rank: 24
The Abes won their last two games by 29 and 24 points.