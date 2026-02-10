High School

Top 25 Washington Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Feb. 9, 2026

Edmonds-Woodway avenges previous loss; 1A Lynden Christian knocks off 3A and 2A opponents

Edith Noriega

Emanuel Rogers and Auburn defeated Tahoma 86-68 at home on Friday, Jan 30, 2026.
Emanuel Rogers and Auburn defeated Tahoma 86-68 at home on Friday, Jan 30, 2026. / Vince Miller

It's the final two weeks of hoops action in Washington before the postseason begins at the end of the month. This week's High school on SI Washington saw a few teams collect major victories, changing the Top 25 boys basketball rankings.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood by seven points, avenging last month's one-point loss. The 1A Lynden Christian Lyncs gained wins over 3A and 2A opponents.

1. Richland (21-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Bombers beat Hanford 92-38 and Walla Walla 90-52 to finish league play at 18-0.

2. Rainier Beach (15-0)

Previous rank: 3

The Vikings beat Roosevelt 103-67 to finish league play at 14-0.

3. Glacier Peak (19-0)

Previous rank: 2

The 4A Grizzlies will face Arlington on the road on Tuesday.

4. R.A. Long (21-0)

Previous rank: 5

The Lumberjacks defeated Ridgefield and Mark Morris by 23 and 22 points.

5. Auburn (18-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Trojans defeated Auburn Riverside 62-18 to improve to 13-1 in league play.

6. Mount Si (15-1)

Previous rank: 7

The Wildcats won their last game by 39 points.

7. Bellarmine Prep (20-2)

Previous rank: 11

The Lions defeated Silas and River Ridge by 21 and 15 points.

8. Emerald Ridge (20-3)

Previous rank: 4

The Jaguars lost to Puyallup by five points and will face Graham Kapowsin at home in the postseason on Friday.

9. Edmonds-Woodway (20-2)

Previous rank: 13

The Warriors avenged a crucial victory over Shorewood by seven points and beat Monroe by five points.

10. Zillah (20-0)

Previous rank: 12

The Leopards defeated Wapato 91-74. Zillah will host Omark at home on Tuesday.

11. West Valley (Yakima) [17-2]

Previous rank: 9

The Rams defeated Sunnyside 63-46 and Wenatchee 77-40.

12. Bremerton (18-2)

Previous rank: 11

The 2A Knights gained wins over Port Angeles and Sequim by 27 and 17 points to improve to 14-0 in league play.

13. Lynden Christian (20-1)

Previous rank: 14

The 1A Lyncs defeated 3A Ferndale 80-70 and 2A Lakewood 83-54 to improve to 15-0 in league play.

14. Lake Washington (19-2)

Previous rank: 16

The Kangaroos lost to Mount Si by four points but made up for it by defeating Lincoln (Seattle) 76-45.

15. Kentridge (17-4)

Previous rank: 8

The Chargers lost their second league game of the season to Kentwood by seven points.

16. Colfax (20-0)

Previous rank: 17

The Bulldogs beat Freeman 86-56 to improve to 10-0 in league play.

17. O’Dea (15-2)

Previous rank: 21

The Fighting Irish defeated Seattle Prep. by four points.

18. Selah (19-2)

Previous rank: 19

The Vikings defeated Prosser 59-36 and Ellensburg 83-41 to improve to 16-0 in league play.

19. Chiawana (17-3)

Previous rank: 18

The Riverhawks defeated Pasco 88-56 and Sageview 57-48 to improve to 14-3 in league play.

20. Bonney Lake (19-3)

Previous rank: 15

The Panthers beat Graham Kapowsin by 30 points but lost to Puyallup 67-39.

21. Monroe (17-3)

Previous rank: 20

The Bearcats defeated 2A Marysville-Pilchuck 80-46 but lost to 3A Edmonds-Woodway 64-59.

22. Pullman (14-3)

Previous rank: 23

Vaughn Holstad scored a team-high 15 points to lift the Greyhounds past 3A North Central 49-48. Pullman beat West Valley by seven points.

23. Mercer Island (16-3)

Previous rank: 22

The Islanders defeated Sammamish 80-57 but lost to Liberty (Renton) 48-39.

24. Gonzaga Prep (16-5)

Previous rank: 25

The Bullpups beat Mead 66-60 and Ferris 54-40 to finish league play 9-0.

25. Lincoln (Tacoma) [13-3]

Previous rank: 24

The Abes won their last two games by 29 and 24 points.

Published
Edith Noriega
EDITH NORIEGA

Edith Noriega is an award-winning sports journalist who came to the Seattle area after three years in Oregon with the Eugene Register-Guard and its sister newspaper, Salem Statesman Journal, where her focus was high schools and local colleges. Noriega previously covered high schools with the Southern California News Group. She also worked as a Tokyo Olympic Games researcher for NBC Sports, focusing on baseball and softball. She is a proud two-time graduate of Arizona State University’s Cronkite School and Riverside City College. She’s also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. When not writing, she enjoys playing tennis, yoga, concerts and is currently reading “The Last of His Kind: Clayton Kershaw.” She began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Washington