High School

Live score updates: Central - Phenix City vs. Enterprise in top Alabama high school football showdown (9/20/2024)

Get live updates as the nationally ranked Red Devils host the Wildcats

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Central Phenix City's Cameron Coleman (8) breaks free for a touchdown after a catch as Central Phenix City faces Thompson in the Class 7A football state championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Central Phenix City defeated Thompson 21-19.
Central Phenix City's Cameron Coleman (8) breaks free for a touchdown after a catch as Central Phenix City faces Thompson in the Class 7A football state championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Central Phenix City defeated Thompson 21-19. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 1 Central - Phenix City Red Devils (4-0) host the No. 10 Enterprise Wildcats (3-1) in a top-25 Alabama high school football matchup on Friday night.

The Red Devils are up to No. 14 in High School on SI's national top-25 rankings.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

This page will be updated with the latest scoring plays. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Central - Phenix City vs. Enterprise Live Score Updates

(Updates will be placed here)

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Alabama