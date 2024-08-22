Live score updates: Grayson (GA) at Thompson (AL)
The best thing about the early part of the high school football season is the great match-ups between national powerhouse high school football programs, and we sure have one here, as Grayson (GA) crosses the border to challenge Thompson (AL).
Grayson, surprisingly, is off to an 0-1 start after being suprised by Georgia rival Collins Hill, 20-19, in its season opener last week. The Rams, however, have a history of bouncing back from early losses and they will need to do just that, once they arrive in Alabaster to face the Warriors in one of the nation's toughest venues for visiting teams.
Thompson was barely knocked off in last year's Alabama Class 7A championship game by Central-Phenix City, but returns a super talented defensive front 7, led by 5-star edge rusher Jared Smith.
Stay with SBLive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Grayson (GA) at Thompson (AL) game. The contest is schedule to kickoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.
1
2
3
4
T
Grayson
Thompson
PREGAME
Kickoff is schedule for 7 PM CDT/8 pm ET.