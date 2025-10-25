Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025

High School

Robin Erickson

No. 1 Grayson defeated South Gwinnett on Friday night with a final score of 42-3. / Corey Jones

The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eleventh weekend of action.

Academy of Richmond County 41, Hephzibah 7

Gilmer 28, Adairsville 21

Lithia Springs 27, Alexander 20

Clarke Central 48, Alcovy 14

Cass 22, Allatoona 19

North Forsyth 28, Alpharetta 7

Habersham Central 38, Apalachee 7

Appling County 57, Cook 27

West Laurens 49, Aquinas 42

Archer 41, Heritage 6

Athens Academy 49, Rabun County 46

Baconton Charter 30, Pataula Charter Academy 0

Monroe 33, Bainbridge 10

Westside 44, Baldwin County 27

Commerce 37, Banks County 3

Newnan 38, Banneker 8

Beach 18, Liberty County 7

Benedictine 41, Perry 17

Meadowcreek 21, Berkmar 14

Berrien 33, Brantley County 7

Bleckley County 48, Academy for Classical Education 9

Blessed Trinity 48, Centennial 0

Bowdon 68, Greenville 14

Lakeside 38, Bradwell Institute 21

Haralson County 34, Bremen 26

Brookwood 57, Duluth 27

Brooks County 39, Charlton County 21

Buford 55, Mountain View 7

Burke County 44, Butler 6

Cairo 38, Peach County 31

Callaway 47, Jackson 17

Calhoun 35, Heritage 0

Calvary Day 48, Groves 8

Kell 45, Cambridge 18

Campbell 36, Osborne 24

Colquitt County 45, Camden County 28

Cartersville 50, Hiram 7

Carver 40, Lovett 12

Woodland 28, Cedartown 14

Cedar Grove 10, Riverdale 6

Central 56, Griffin 21

Central Gwinnett 45, Discovery 0

Dunwoody 34, Chamblee 7

Douglas County 48, Chapel Hill 10

Chattooga 28, Dade County 21

Seckinger 56, Chattahoochee 21

Marietta 52, Cherokee 8

Jefferson 31, Cherokee Bluff 10

White County 35, Chestatee 14

Christian Heritage 24, Fannin County 14

Emanuel County Institute 48, Claxton 8

Clinch County 40, Turner County 8

North Murray 21, Coahulla Creek 10

Coffee 35, Veterans 25

Collins Hill 28, Dacula 7

Spencer 28, Columbus 0

Gordon Lee 45, Coosa 7

Taylor County 24, Crawford County 16

Creekside 44, Jackson 7

Creekview 21, River Ridge 14

Woodward Academy 35, Decatur 0

Denmark 31, Lambert 28

Northeast 33, Dodge County 14

Telfair County 20, Dooly County 6

Westover 40, Dougherty 20

MLK Jr 48, Drew 14

Dutchtown 7, McIntosh 6

Jones County 17, Eagle's Landing 10

Stockbridge 40, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 7

Early County 50, Mitchell County 30

East Coweta 28, Westlake 27

East Hall 56, West Hall 7

Prince Avenue Christian 51, East Jackson 28

Jefferson County 14, East Laurens 13

East Paulding 31, South Paulding 14

Effingham County 45, Glynn Academy 42

Evans 45, Greenbrier 35

Fellowship Christian 41, Wesleyan 14

Whitewater 36, Fayette County 0

Fitzgerald 35, Bacon County 0

North Oconee 21, Flowery Branch 14

Pace Academy 23, Forest Park 13

Forsyth Central 35, South Forsyth 28

Hebron Christian Academy 47, Franklin County 0

Roswell 37, Gainesville 35

Wilkinson County 34, Georgia Military College 6

Johnson County 52, Glascock County 7

Laney 52, Glenn Hills 0

Gordon Central 28, Armuchee 11

Grayson 42, South Gwinnett 3

Greater Atlanta Christian 49, Pickens 35

Greene County 27, Lake Oconee Academy 7

Heard County 54, Model 28

Ola 21, Hampton 16

Hancock Central 36, Twiggs County 16

Holy Spirit Prep 21, Hancock Academy 0

Harlem 32, Howard 14

Harris County 26, Mundy's Mill 10

Harrison 30, Hillgrove 23

Stephens County 21, Hart County 10

Hawkinsville 22, Treutlen 10

Thomas County Central 31, Houston County 7

Lanier County 21, Irwin County 17

Jackson County 45, Loganville 8

Jasper County Monticello 28, Putnam County 10

Worth County 26, Jeff Davis 14

Jenkins County 21, Metter 14

Milton 57, Johns Creek 0

Windsor Forest 34, Johnson 15

North Hall 63, Johnson 0

Jonesboro 49, Northside 14

Thomson 50, Josey 6

Shaw 32, Kendrick 0

Villa Rica 56, Kennesaw Mountain 35

Mount Vernon Presbyterian 24, King's Ridge Christian 17

Shiloh 39, Lakeside 20

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 47, North Cobb Christian 44

Lamar County 22, Social Circle 6

Landmark Christian 45, Mount Paran Christian 24

Langston Hughes 40, Morrow 0

Sprayberry 55, Lassiter 21

Lee County 54, Northside 6

Lincoln County 55, Warren County 6

Marist 42, Lithonia 10

Locust Grove 18, Union Grove 14

Long County 43, Southeast Bulloch 21

Lovejoy 14, Northgate 7

Lowndes 49, Richmond Hill 23

Stephenson 48, Luella 0

Dawson County 31, Lumpkin County 14

Macon County 57, Central 6

Madison County 47, Walnut Grove 41

Manchester 36, Mt. Zion 28

Schley County 41, Marion County 14

Sandy Creek 44, Mary Persons 0

Mays 41, Midtown 6

McEachern 56, South Cobb 18

McDonough 24, Woodland 7

McIntosh County Academy 35, Savannah 20

McNair 20, Towers 7

Miller County 35, Pelham 0

Miller Grove 34, Salem 6

Morgan County 41, Pike County 7

Monroe Area 35, Oconee County 21

Murray County 10, Rockmart 65

New Manchester 7, Rome 38

North Gwinnett 44, Norcross 6

North Atlanta 31, West Forsyth 17

North Paulding 34, Walton 22

Northeast 33, Dodge County 14

Norwich Free Academy 21, East Lyme 0

Northwest Whitfield 52, Ridgeland 21

Peachtree Ridge 36, Parkview 26

Paulding County 30, Pebblebrook 22

Pierce County 42, Tattnall County 10

Screven County 42, Portal 7

Seminole County 54, Randolph-Clay 24

Rockmart 65, Murray County 10

Savannah Christian 45, Swainsboro 19

Savannah Country Day 17, Episcopal School of Jacksonville 14

Sequoyah 70, Pope 13

Sonoraville 45, Union County 22

Southwest DeKalb 69, Northview 0

Southwest Georgia Academy 32, Southland Academy 21

Statesboro 27, South Effingham 17

Towns County 54, Southeast Whitfield County 35

St. Pius X Catholic 17, Tucker 28

Temple 44, Darlington 41

Valdosta 48, Tift County 35

Toombs County 56, Vidalia 16

Trinity Christian 34, Upson-Lee 21

Warner Robins 48, Ware County 44

Whitefield Academy 49, Walker 0

Westside 16, Rutland 14

Wheeler County 40, Wilcox County 38

Woodland Regional 28, Ansonia 7

Woodstock 23, Riverwood 0

