Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025
The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eleventh weekend of action.
Academy of Richmond County 41, Hephzibah 7
Gilmer 28, Adairsville 21
Lithia Springs 27, Alexander 20
Clarke Central 48, Alcovy 14
Cass 22, Allatoona 19
North Forsyth 28, Alpharetta 7
Habersham Central 38, Apalachee 7
Appling County 57, Cook 27
West Laurens 49, Aquinas 42
Archer 41, Heritage 6
Athens Academy 49, Rabun County 46
Baconton Charter 30, Pataula Charter Academy 0
Monroe 33, Bainbridge 10
Westside 44, Baldwin County 27
Commerce 37, Banks County 3
Newnan 38, Banneker 8
Beach 18, Liberty County 7
Benedictine 41, Perry 17
Meadowcreek 21, Berkmar 14
Berrien 33, Brantley County 7
Bleckley County 48, Academy for Classical Education 9
Blessed Trinity 48, Centennial 0
Bowdon 68, Greenville 14
Lakeside 38, Bradwell Institute 21
Haralson County 34, Bremen 26
Brookwood 57, Duluth 27
Brooks County 39, Charlton County 21
Buford 55, Mountain View 7
Burke County 44, Butler 6
Cairo 38, Peach County 31
Callaway 47, Jackson 17
Calhoun 35, Heritage 0
Calvary Day 48, Groves 8
Kell 45, Cambridge 18
Campbell 36, Osborne 24
Colquitt County 45, Camden County 28
Cartersville 50, Hiram 7
Carver 40, Lovett 12
Woodland 28, Cedartown 14
Cedar Grove 10, Riverdale 6
Central 56, Griffin 21
Central Gwinnett 45, Discovery 0
Dunwoody 34, Chamblee 7
Douglas County 48, Chapel Hill 10
Chattooga 28, Dade County 21
Seckinger 56, Chattahoochee 21
Marietta 52, Cherokee 8
Jefferson 31, Cherokee Bluff 10
White County 35, Chestatee 14
Christian Heritage 24, Fannin County 14
Emanuel County Institute 48, Claxton 8
Clinch County 40, Turner County 8
North Murray 21, Coahulla Creek 10
Coffee 35, Veterans 25
Collins Hill 28, Dacula 7
Spencer 28, Columbus 0
Gordon Lee 45, Coosa 7
Taylor County 24, Crawford County 16
Creekside 44, Jackson 7
Creekview 21, River Ridge 14
Woodward Academy 35, Decatur 0
Denmark 31, Lambert 28
Northeast 33, Dodge County 14
Telfair County 20, Dooly County 6
Westover 40, Dougherty 20
MLK Jr 48, Drew 14
Dutchtown 7, McIntosh 6
Jones County 17, Eagle's Landing 10
Stockbridge 40, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 7
Early County 50, Mitchell County 30
East Coweta 28, Westlake 27
East Hall 56, West Hall 7
Prince Avenue Christian 51, East Jackson 28
Jefferson County 14, East Laurens 13
East Paulding 31, South Paulding 14
Effingham County 45, Glynn Academy 42
Evans 45, Greenbrier 35
Fellowship Christian 41, Wesleyan 14
Whitewater 36, Fayette County 0
Fitzgerald 35, Bacon County 0
North Oconee 21, Flowery Branch 14
Pace Academy 23, Forest Park 13
Forsyth Central 35, South Forsyth 28
Hebron Christian Academy 47, Franklin County 0
Roswell 37, Gainesville 35
Wilkinson County 34, Georgia Military College 6
Johnson County 52, Glascock County 7
Laney 52, Glenn Hills 0
Gordon Central 28, Armuchee 11
Grayson 42, South Gwinnett 3
Greater Atlanta Christian 49, Pickens 35
Greene County 27, Lake Oconee Academy 7
Heard County 54, Model 28
Ola 21, Hampton 16
Hancock Central 36, Twiggs County 16
Holy Spirit Prep 21, Hancock Academy 0
Harlem 32, Howard 14
Harris County 26, Mundy's Mill 10
Harrison 30, Hillgrove 23
Stephens County 21, Hart County 10
Hawkinsville 22, Treutlen 10
Thomas County Central 31, Houston County 7
Lanier County 21, Irwin County 17
Jackson County 45, Loganville 8
Jasper County Monticello 28, Putnam County 10
Worth County 26, Jeff Davis 14
Jenkins County 21, Metter 14
Milton 57, Johns Creek 0
Windsor Forest 34, Johnson 15
North Hall 63, Johnson 0
Jonesboro 49, Northside 14
Thomson 50, Josey 6
Shaw 32, Kendrick 0
Villa Rica 56, Kennesaw Mountain 35
Mount Vernon Presbyterian 24, King's Ridge Christian 17
Shiloh 39, Lakeside 20
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 47, North Cobb Christian 44
Lamar County 22, Social Circle 6
Landmark Christian 45, Mount Paran Christian 24
Langston Hughes 40, Morrow 0
Sprayberry 55, Lassiter 21
Lee County 54, Northside 6
Lincoln County 55, Warren County 6
Marist 42, Lithonia 10
Locust Grove 18, Union Grove 14
Long County 43, Southeast Bulloch 21
Lovejoy 14, Northgate 7
Lowndes 49, Richmond Hill 23
Stephenson 48, Luella 0
Dawson County 31, Lumpkin County 14
Macon County 57, Central 6
Madison County 47, Walnut Grove 41
Manchester 36, Mt. Zion 28
Schley County 41, Marion County 14
Sandy Creek 44, Mary Persons 0
Mays 41, Midtown 6
McEachern 56, South Cobb 18
McDonough 24, Woodland 7
McIntosh County Academy 35, Savannah 20
McNair 20, Towers 7
Miller County 35, Pelham 0
Miller Grove 34, Salem 6
Morgan County 41, Pike County 7
Monroe Area 35, Oconee County 21
Murray County 10, Rockmart 65
New Manchester 7, Rome 38
North Gwinnett 44, Norcross 6
North Atlanta 31, West Forsyth 17
North Paulding 34, Walton 22
Northeast 33, Dodge County 14
Norwich Free Academy 21, East Lyme 0
Northwest Whitfield 52, Ridgeland 21
Peachtree Ridge 36, Parkview 26
Paulding County 30, Pebblebrook 22
Pierce County 42, Tattnall County 10
Screven County 42, Portal 7
Seminole County 54, Randolph-Clay 24
Rockmart 65, Murray County 10
Savannah Christian 45, Swainsboro 19
Savannah Country Day 17, Episcopal School of Jacksonville 14
Sequoyah 70, Pope 13
Sonoraville 45, Union County 22
Southwest DeKalb 69, Northview 0
Southwest Georgia Academy 32, Southland Academy 21
Statesboro 27, South Effingham 17
Towns County 54, Southeast Whitfield County 35
St. Pius X Catholic 17, Tucker 28
Temple 44, Darlington 41
Valdosta 48, Tift County 35
Toombs County 56, Vidalia 16
Trinity Christian 34, Upson-Lee 21
Tucker 28, St. Pius X Catholic 17
Warner Robins 48, Ware County 44
Whitefield Academy 49, Walker 0
Westside 16, Rutland 14
Wheeler County 40, Wilcox County 38
Woodland Regional 28, Ansonia 7
Woodstock 23, Riverwood 0