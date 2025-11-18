Georgia 5A Playoffs: Four Massive Round-2 Showdowns Set to Shake Up the State
Like many of the classifications in Georgia there are many teams that could win a state championship and certainly compete for one in their respective classes. You can look at each class and say the same for each one. However, in round 2 of the GHSA 5A playoff brackets, there are already some semifinal type games set to take place on Friday, November 21, 2025. The interesting point here is these powerhouses will all be facing one another for the first time.
Let's take a look at the top games in class 5A that will be must-see games.
Lee County at Hughes
Lee County is one of the state's best programs and has proven to be a powerhouse program over the years playing a physical brand of football. Last week Lee County defeated a terrific team in Sprayberry, 34-21. Sprayberry had an outstanding season and was a team that was on the up and up all season long. However, Lee County just proved to be too much by outscoring Sprayberry in the fourth quarter 13-0 in last week's first round matchup.
One could guarantee that Lee County will be prepared to face off against one of the other top teams in all of Georgia in Langston Hughes this Friday night.
Hughes has been one of the best teams in Georgia over the past four years and after winning the state title in 2023, defeating Gainesville capping off an undefeated season, Hughes continued it's success.
In 2023, Hughes was still one of the state's best teams, but their season ended in the second round to a dominant and elite Rome team. In 2024, Hughes made it back to the state title game before dropping a high scoring game against one of the nation's top teams in 2024, Milton. Needless to say, Hughes has been extremely consistent and they know just how to win.
Hughes is one of the best teams again this year and are one of the favorites in class 5A. Hughes defeated East Paulding in the first round, 45-28, and will be prepared for battle against a strong Lee County team. This is the first ever meeting between these two programs.
Houston County at Rome
Houston County was an extremely high-powered offense, last year, and not many teams in Georgia could slow their arsenal down. This year, Houston County has shown to be complete on both offense and defense, showing the ability to bring a level of physicality and speed to the table against each opponent. Houston County has been battle tested all year long and will be battle tested once again this Friday.
Houston County brings an up-tempo offense and a speedy defense to the game that will match well with anyone around the state. Houston County has the weapons outside, inside and it can stretch the field in a hurry. It is extremely swift in their execution on offense and very stout on defense. They have been a handful to handle for everyone in their way this year and they look to continue those ways this time as well. It'll be interesting to see what they can come up with to come out victorious in such an expected hostile environment.
Rome defeated Lovejoy, 47-16, last week in the first round of the GHSA playoffs. The Wolves are certainly used to big-time games at Historic Barron Stadium. The nine championship banners on the face of the press box says that.
Coach John Reid is no stranger to these games dating all the way back to 2015 when he and his staff first arrived at Rome. Just in Coach Reids second season, Rome won a state championship, in 2016, with a sophomore heavy team and then went on to go 15-0 in 2017, winning back-to-back state titles.
Rome became the highest scoring offense in state history at that point while having the most dominating defensive playoff run in state history. The Wolves beat Buford in the semifinals, 45-7, and Warner Robins, 38-0, in the state title game. Since then, Rome has been one of the more consistent winning programs in the Peach State.
In 2025, they have one of the best coaches in all of Georgia, with a ton of size and talent on the roster. Rome presents a very physical and fast team across the board. The Wolves, as usual, score a lot of points and are suffocating defensively. It'll be no different Friday night, as they look to continue their winning ways. This is the first ever meeting between the two programs
Gainesville at Brunswick
Gainesville defeated Dunwoody, 48-3, in last week's first round matchup. Gainesville has been a state contender since Coach Josh Niblett took over in 2022. They have been contending ever since. The Red Elephants reached the state championship game in 2022 before falling to Langston Hughes. However, it's been the consistency that has been impressive.
Gainesville has certainly been one of the best teams in the state this season and have been battle tested, playing some of the state's top teams. They have ton of talent on the roster which can propel them to where they want to go, and they have the coaching staff to do so. They are led offensively by Clemson commit Kharim Hughley and have a stacked defensive line, led by Alabama commit Xavier Griffin. One can guarantee that the Red Elephants are going to be well-coached and well-prepared for this game against Brunswick.
Brunswick defeated Winder-Barrow, 78-30, last Friday night in round one. Brunswick brings a tough team to this week's match as the number one seed out of region 1 in 5A. They look to continue that momentum this week.
Brunswick seems to have no problem putting up points this season and it can separate from you quickly. They have been on the rise this season and they are a very confident bunch. The team is well-coached with talent is across the board. It is led by signal caller; Grant Moore and he is surrounded by a slew of offensive talent which can break a game wide open. Brunswick has a major task at hand. The Pirates are hungry and ready for the challenge at hand. This is the first ever meeting between the two programs.
Milton at Jackson County
Milton defeated Shiloh, 35-17, last week in the first round of the GHSA state playoffs. Milton has obviously been successful over the last decade and especially these last couple of seasons, being nationally ranked and winning state titles.
Head Coach Ben Reeves knows what the standard is because he is one of the reasons the program has elevated the standard. If you know Coach Reeves, you know he is up for the challenge at every moment. Milton has taken a slight step back this season in the eyes of many, compared to seasons past, but don't let its current 8-3 record fool you. Milton has showcased state championship caliber play many times this season.
You can count on this group being ready and eager to prove to themselves.
Jackson County defeated Glynn Academy, 50-7, last week in the first round of the GHSA state playoffs. The team is considered a "Sleeper" by many, but has been very consistent this season.
Jackson County last week held Glynn Academy to just 80 total yards and that alone is impressive.
One thing is for certain in the GHSA state playoffs, you will get monumental matchups not just in the later rounds but the early rounds too. The Peach State is so deep with great teams, talent and coaching staffs, it makes for amazing nights under the Friday lights in Georgia.