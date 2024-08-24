Live score updates: Hoover (AL) at Western (FL)
After a preseason filled with distractions, the Hoover Buccaneers (Alabama) will be back in their element Saturday night – on a football field. The Bucs have traveled to South Florida and will face the Western Wildcats in one of three Saturday marque contests in the Broward County National Football Showcase.
In January, Hoover hired Drew Gilmer away from AHSAA 6A state champion Clay-Chalkville to help build Hoover back to the level which saw the Bucs win 11 state titles between 2000 and 2017. Earlier this month, Gilmer and defensive coordinator Adam Helms were forced to resign after a video showing a Hoover coach push a player to the ground and ripping his helmet from his head. The Bucs then installed former Albertville and Grissom head coach Chip English as interim head coach.
Western plays in ultra-competitive South Florida against some of the top teams in the nation and always shows well. Last year, the Wildcats went 9-4 which included a 14-10 win over Georgia power Milton in the Broward County National Football Showcase.
Stay with SBLive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Hoover vs. Western game.
PREGAME
- Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm ET