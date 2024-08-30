Live updates, score: Spain Park at Hoover in Alabama high school football
Coming off a huge win in Week 1, Hoover welcomes cross-town rival Spain Park in matchup of Alabama heavyweights
Two Birmingham-area powerhouses — Hoover and Spain Park — go head to head Friday night in a showdown cross-town rivals.
The Hoover Bucs are coming off a huge win over Florida heavyweight Western in their season opener, while Spain Park defeated Sparkman 38-7 last Friday night. Both teams are ranked in the Top 20 in the SBLive Alabama High School football rankings.
Stay with SBLive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Spain Park vs. Hoover game. Kick off is set for 7 p.m. CT.
You can also watch Spain Park vs. Hoover football live on the NFHS Network.
1
2
3
4
F
Spain Park
Hoover
PREGAME UPDATES
