Mary G. Montgomery Football Fined, Banned from 2026 Playoffs After Recruiting Violation

According to a report by Fox10TV.com, the football program at Mary G. Montgomery High School has been fined and placed on restrictive probation after the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) determined the school violated recruiting rules.

The AHSAA also revealed that the violation was self-reported by the school.

Major Penalties Handed Down

As part of the punishment, the MGM varsity football team will be barred from postseason competition during the 2026 season, though the Vikings will still be permitted to play a full 10-game regular-season schedule.

The AHSAA also announced that head football coach Zach Golson will be suspended from coaching in the association during the 2026-27 school year.

In addition, any students found to be involved in the recruiting violation will be permanently ineligible to participate in athletics at Mary G. Montgomery, according to the AHSAA. The governing body noted those students could regain eligibility in the school district where their family resides.

Golson Was Placed on Leave Earlier This Month

The ruling comes just weeks after the Mobile County Public School System placed Golson on leave in what district officials previously described only as a personnel matter.

According to reports, Golson was escorted from campus following the decision.

A few days later, he addressed the situation in a statement posted to social media, thanking supporters and expressing disappointment that he was unable to meet with his players and coaching staff before leaving campus.

"The last 72 hours have been very challenging for many reasons. I have tried to stay silent and allow the process to unfold. The immense amount of positive support and people reaching out has been overwhelming. I’m thankful for each person who has called, texted, and prayed. I knew what I signed up for when I chose this career. It was my dream to lead a HS program at the highest level in our state and I knew the scrutiny that comes with that. We’ve tried to lead in very simple way: Love God, Love People. Trust your processes each day. Show up, fight for each other, don’t quit.

"I was not afforded the opportunity to meet with my players and staff before I was escorted off campus. So, for now I simply want them to know I love them, and that I’m excited to see their training on display this evening in the spring game at MGM. I know the staff has done an excellent job the last few days amidst the chaos. I know this because I’ve watched them work and thrive in the biggest pressure moments of rivalry games and playoff victories. Nothing anyone can say or do will ever take away the friendships, memories, and everything in between that our staff has had. and have been incredible coordinators and leaders. Our program has never been about one person, it’s always been about a large group of people fighting for each other. Next man up mentality. I know these guys will thrive today and in the future!

"At this time, I don’t want to comment further on anything else. My focus is on my family and doing what I need to do to protect them."

Program Faces Uncertain Future

The sanctions deliver a major blow to a Mary G. Montgomery program that had built momentum under Golson’s leadership.

Restrictive probation and a postseason ban will significantly impact the program’s 2026 campaign, while the coaching suspension leaves uncertainty surrounding the team’s future direction moving forward.

The AHSAA did not release additional details regarding the nature of the recruiting violation.