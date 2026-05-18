Alabama High School Football Team Hit With Postseason Ban, Coach Suspended

The punishment for one Alabama high school football team has been revealed by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

Mary G. Montgomery High School and head coach Zach Golson have been hit with multiple fines and suspensions for a rules violation involving the football team.

Earlier this month, Golson was placed on leave from his position as head football coach at Mary G. Montgomery while an investigation into possible recruiting violations was conducted. Golson led the VIkings to a 10-2 record in 2025, which included a victory in the Alabama High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs.

Alabama High School Football Team Placed On Probation, Banned From Playoffs

However, Mary G. Montgomery will not be competing in the postseason this year after the AHSAA revealed the punishment for the program. Along with a one-year ban from the playoffs, Golson has been suspended for 2026-27, the school has been fined and placed on probation.

“We appreciate the administration for investigating and reporting this violation,” AHSAA Executive Director Heath Harmon said in a press release.

The press release from the athletic association also notes that the violation was “AHSAA Rule VI, Administration, Section 12, Recruiting,” and that it was “self-reported.”

“As a result, any students in violation of this rule will be deemed permanently ineligible to participate in athletics at Mary G. Montgomery High School,” the release states. “The students can gain eligibility in the school district where the family resides.”

Mary G. Montgomery Will Be Without Head Coach Zach Golson For 2026-27 Season

The Vikings previously reached the state semifinal round and have won almost 40 games under Golson since he took over. They are set to have top running back Kamron Smith back after a junior season that saw him rush 193 times for 1,137 yards and 13 touchdowns.

After news first broke of Golson being placed on leave, the veteran head coach offered his own thoughs via social media, calling the last 72 hours “very challenging for many reasons.”

“I knew what I signed up for when I chose this career,” he wrote. “It was my dream to lead a (high school) program at the highest level in our state and I knew the scrutiny that comes with it.”

Vikings Will Play 10-Game Regular Season Schedule

Mary G. Montgomery will be able to play a 10-game schedule, but games played against the Vikings will not count in the Class 6A, Region 1 standings or in any tiebreaker scenarios since they are not eligible for the playoffs.

Golson has served as head coach since 2022, putting together a record of 37-10 during that time. The Vikings have won two regional championships and reached the 2023 state semifinals, going 12-1 that season.