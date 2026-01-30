Montgomery Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2026
There are 29 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, January 30, including one game featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Montgomery Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Montgomery High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 30, 2026.
The marquee matchup of the evening features some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as Opelika hosts Auburn.
Geneva at Straughn - 5:30 PM
Greenville at Charles Henderson - 6:00 PM
Lee-Scott Academy at Valley - 6:00 PM
LAMP at Reeltown - 6:00 PM
Montgomery Catholic at Trinity Presbyterian - 6:15 PM
Loachapoka at Alabama Christian Academy - 6:30 PM
Highland Home at McKenzie - 6:30 PM
Sweet Water at A.L. Johnson - 6:30 PM
Linden at Breakthrough Charter - 6:30 PM
R.C. Hatch at Calhoun - 7:00 PM
Central of Clay County at Benjamin Russell - 7:00 PM
Carver at Montgomery Academy - 7:00 PM
Booker T. Washington at Tallassee - 7:00 PM
Marbury at Holtville - 7:00 PM
Red Level at Emmanuel Christian - 7:00 PM
Bibb County at Helena - 7:00 PM
Florala at Pike Liberal Arts - 7:00 PM
New Brockton at Andalusia - 7:00 PM
Bullock County at Luverne - 7:00 PM
G.W. Long at Kinston - 7:00 PM
Auburn at Opelika - 7:00 PM
Providence Christian at Samson - 7:00 PM
Wetumpka at Prattville Christian - 7:00 PM
Southside - Selma at Francis Marion - 7:15 PM
Demopolis at Selma - 7:30 PM
Sylacauga at Central - Coosa - 7:30 PM
Ellwood Christian at Dallas County - 7:45 PM
Wilcox Central at Keith - 7:45 PM
Percy Julian at Hillcrest - Evergreen - 8:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.