Montgomery Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026
There are 39 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, January 23, including one game featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Montgomery Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the evening features some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as Pleasant Home hosts Florala.
Sweet Water at Excel - 1:00 PM
Stanhope Elmore at Mortimer Jordan - 1:30 PM
Sweet Water at Excel - 2:30 PM
Ranburne at Horseshoe Bend - 5:00 PM
J.U. Blacksher at Central - Hayneville - 5:30 PM
Reeltown at Loachapoka - 5:30 PM
Samson at Houston County - 5:30 PM
Ellwood Christian at Billingsley - 6:30 PM
Dadeville at Glenwood - 6:30 PM
Calhoun at Highland Home - 6:30 PM
A.L. Johnson at University Charter - 6:30 PM
Straughn at Pike County - 6:30 PM
Montgomery Academy at Thorsby - 6:30 PM
Beulah at Beauregard - 6:30 PM
Auburn at Central - Phenix City - 7:00 PM
Central - Coosa at Benjamin Russell - 7:00 PM
Francis Marion at Sumter Central - 7:00 PM
Luverne at Pike Liberal Arts - 7:00 PM
Emmanuel Christian at Kinston - 7:00 PM
Holtville at Marbury - 7:00 PM
Charles Henderson at Andalusia - 7:00 PM
Greenville at Brewbaker Tech - 7:00 PM
St. James at Alabama Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Enterprise at Carver - 7:00 PM
Thomasville at Southside - Selma - 7:00 PM
Prattville at Thompson - 7:00 PM
Bullock County at Opp - 7:00 PM
Johnson Abernathy Graetz at Dothan - 7:00 PM
Prattville Christian at Bibb County - 7:00 PM
Tallassee at Booker T. Washington - 7:00 PM
Florala at Pleasant Home - 7:15 PM
LAMP at Montgomery Catholic - 7:30 PM
Demopolis at Jemison - 7:30 PM
Booker T. Washington Magnet at Percy Julian - 7:30 PM
Selma at Montevallo - 7:30 PM
R.C. Hatch at Keith - 8:00 PM
