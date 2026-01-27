Montgomery Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2026
There are 36 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Tuesday, January 27, including one game featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Montgomery Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Montgomery High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 27, 2026
The marquee matchup of the evening features some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 5 Pelham heads to Marybury.
Calera at Benjamin Russell - 3:30 PM
Edgewood Academy at Chambers Academy - 6:00 PM
Dadeville at Reeltown - 6:00 PM
Booker T. Washington at Trinity Presbyterian - 6:15 PM
A.L. Johnson at Linden - 6:30 PM
J.F. Shields at Marengo - 6:30 PM
Francis Marion at Breakthrough Charter - 6:30 PM
Highland Home at Brantley - 6:30 PM
Notasulga at Fayetteville - 6:30 PM
Red Level at Florala - 6:45 PM
Montgomery Academy at Dallas County - 7:00 PM
Rehobeth at Charles Henderson - 7:00 PM
McKenzie at Georgiana - 7:00 PM
Brewbaker Tech at Stanhope Elmore - 7:00 PM
Pelham at Marbury - 7:00 PM
Chilton County at Wetumpka - 7:00 PM
Smiths Station at Auburn - 7:00 PM
Pike Liberal Arts at Goshen - 7:00 PM
Wilcox Central at Monroe County - 7:00 PM
Greenville at Park Crossing - 7:00 PM
Beauregard at Elmore County - 7:00 PM
LAMP at Alabama Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Bullock County at New Brockton - 7:00 PM
Demopolis at Greene County - 7:00 PM
Straughn at Opp - 7:00 PM
Samson at Geneva County - 7:00 PM
Johnson Abernathy Graetz at Enterprise - 7:00 PM
Zion Chapel at Elba - 7:00 PM
American Christian Academy at Prattville Christian - 7:00 PM
Flomaton at Pleasant Home - 7:15 PM
Sweet Water at Choctaw County - 7:30 PM
Percy Julian at Prattville - 7:30 PM
