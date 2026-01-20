Montgomery Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 20, 2026
There are 38 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Tuesday, January 20, including one game featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Montgomery Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Montgomery High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 20, 2026
The marquee matchup of the evening features some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 16 Tuscaloosa County heads to Prattville.
Randolph County at Horseshoe Bend - 5:30 PM
Florala at Samson - 5:30 PM
Marengo at Choctaw County - 6:00 PM
Reeltown at LaFayette - 6:00 PM
Billingsley at Ellwood Christian - 6:30 PM
Highland Home at Calhoun - 6:30 PM
Ranburne at Wadley - 6:30 PM
Francis Marion at Maplesville - 6:30 PM
Beulah at Lee-Scott Academy - 6:30 PM
Linden at Keith - 6:45 PM
Elmore County at Beauregard - 7:00 PM
Pleasant Home at Kinston - 7:00 PM
Red Level at Elba - 7:00 PM
Montgomery Catholic at Tallassee - 7:00 PM
Georgiana at Brantley - 7:00 PM
Wetumpka at Marbury - 7:00 PM
Goshen at Luverne - 7:00 PM
Booker T. Washington Magnet at Holtville - 7:00 PM
Straughn at New Brockton - 7:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian at LAMP - 7:00 PM
Charles Henderson at Brewbaker Tech - 7:00 PM
Wilcox Central at Thomasville - 7:00 PM
Notasulga at Verbena - 7:00 PM
Andalusia at Greenville - 7:00 PM
Pike County at Opp - 7:00 PM
Holt at Bibb County - 7:00 PM
Pike Liberal Arts at Zion Chapel - 7:00 PM
Alabama Christian Academy at Thorsby - 7:00 PM
Prattville Christian at West Blocton - 7:00 PM
St. James at Montgomery Academy - 7:30 PM
Autauga Academy at Breakthrough Charter - 7:30 PM
Tuscaloosa County at Prattville - 7:30 PM
Vincent at Central - Coosa - 7:30 PM
Percy Julian at Stanhope Elmore - 7:30 PM
A.H. Parker at Carver - 7:30 PM
Benjamin Russell at Central of Clay County - 7:30 PM
Sweet Water at J.F. Shields - 7:30 PM
A.L. Johnson at R.C. Hatch - 8:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.