Montgomery Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026
There are 23 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Tuesday, February 3, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Montgomery Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Montgomery High School Girls Basketball Schedule - February 3, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 19 Auburn hosts No. 4 Park Crossing and No. 22 Prattville takes on No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville on the road.
R.C. Hatch at Southside - Selma - 4:30 PM
Wadley at Ranburne - 5:00 PM
Montgomery Academy at Enterprise - 5:00 PM
Billingsley at Marbury - 5:00 PM
Isabella at Holtville - 5:00 PM
Stanhope Elmore at Elmore County - 5:00 PM
Luverne at Dale County - 5:30 PM
Park Crossing at Auburn - 5:30 PM
Prattville at Hewitt-Trussville - 5:30 PM
Prattville Christian at Alabama Christian Academy - 5:30 PM
Florala at Straughn - 5:30 PM
Goshen at Bullock County - 5:30 PM
Pleasant Home at G.W. Long - 5:30 PM
Autauga Academy at Thorsby - 5:30 PM
Hillcrest - Evergreen at Andalusia - 5:45 PM
Johnson Abernathy Graetz at Greenville - 5:45 PM
Thomasville at McIntosh - 6:00 PM
Kinston at Pike Liberal Arts - 6:00 PM
Sweet Water at Demopolis - 6:00 PM
Pickens County at Bibb County - 6:00 PM
Linden at Francis Marion - 6:15 PM
