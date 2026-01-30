Montgomery Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2026
There are 32 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, January 30, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Montgomery Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening features some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as Opelika heads to No. 19 Auburn and No. 6 Saint James hosts UMS-Wright Prep.
Geneva at Straughn - 4:00 PM
Greenville at Charles Henderson - 4:30 PM
LAMP at Reeltown - 4:30 PM
Loachapoka at Alabama Christian Academy - 5:00 PM
Booker T. Washington at Tallassee - 5:00 PM
Montgomery Catholic at Trinity Presbyterian - 5:00 PM
Linden at Breakthrough Charter - 5:00 PM
Lee-Scott Academy at Valley - 5:00 PM
R.C. Hatch at Calhoun - 5:30 PM
Carver at Montgomery Academy - 5:30 PM
Marbury at Holtville - 5:30 PM
Bibb County at Helena - 5:30 PM
New Brockton at Andalusia - 5:30 PM
Bullock County at Luverne - 5:30 PM
G.W. Long at Kinston - 5:30 PM
Auburn at Opelika - 5:30 PM
Highland Home at McKenzie - 5:30 PM
Providence Christian at Samson - 5:30 PM
Southside - Selma at Francis Marion - 5:30 PM
Sweet Water at A.L. Johnson - 5:30 PM
Wetumpka at Prattville Christian - 5:45 PM
Ellwood Christian at Dallas County - 6:00 PM
Percy Julian at Hillcrest - Evergreen - 6:00 PM
UMS-Wright Prep at St. James - 6:00 PM
Red Level at Emmanuel Christian - 6:00 PM
Florala at Pike Liberal Arts - 6:00 PM
Sylacauga at Central - Coosa - 6:00 PM
Central of Clay County at Benjamin Russell - 6:00 PM
Demopolis at Selma - 6:15 PM
Daleville at Pike County - 6:30 PM
Wilcox Central at Keith - 6:30 PM
