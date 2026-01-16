Montgomery Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026
There are 35 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, January 16, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Montgomery Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Montgomery High School Girls Basketball Schedule - January 16, 2026.
The marquee matchups of the evening features some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 19 Auburn hosts Opelika and No. 6 Saint James heads to Dallas County.
Central - Hayneville at J.U. Blacksher - 4:00 PM
Central - Coosa at Ranburne - 4:30 PM
Trinity Presbyterian at Tallassee - 4:45 PM
Samson at Cottonwood - 5:00 PM
Keith at A.L. Johnson - 5:00 PM
Beauregard at Beulah - 5:00 PM
Glenwood at Lee-Scott Academy - 5:15 PM
McKenzie at Opp - 5:30 PM
Stanhope Elmore at Wetumpka - 5:30 PM
Francis Marion at R.C. Hatch - 5:30 PM
Brewbaker Tech at Andalusia - 5:30 PM
Thompson at Prattville - 5:30 PM
Emmanuel Christian at Florala - 5:30 PM
Opelika at Auburn - 5:30 PM
Pike County at New Brockton - 5:30 PM
Montgomery Catholic at LAMP - 5:30 PM
Demopolis at Montevallo - 5:30 PM
Bullock County at Straughn - 5:30 PM
Luverne at Carroll - 5:30 PM
Marbury at Highland Home - 5:30 PM
Loachapoka at Reeltown - 5:30 PM
Trinity Presbyterian at Tallassee - 5:45 PM
Kinston at Pleasant Home - 5:45 PM
Charles Henderson at Greenville - 5:45 PM
Bibb County at Prattville Christian - 5:45 PM
Woodland at Wadley - 6:00 PM
St. James at Dallas County - 6:00 PM
Elmore County at Holtville - 6:00 PM
University Charter at Linden - 6:00 PM
Wilcox Central at Southside - Selma - 6:00 PM
Alabama Christian Academy at Montgomery Academy - 6:00 PM
Red Level at Pike Liberal Arts - 6:00 PM
Marengo at J.F. Shields - 6:00 PM
Carver at Johnson Abernathy Graetz - 6:00 PM
Francis Marion at R.C. Hatch - 8:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.