Montgomery Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 9, 2026
There are 32 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, January 9, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Montgomery Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening features some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 19 Auburn hosts Central - Phenix City and No. 6 Saint James takes on Montgomery Academy at home.
Excel at Sweet Water - 2:30 PM
Houston County at Samson - 4:00 PM
LaFayette at Reeltown - 4:30 PM
J.U. Blacksher at Calhoun - 4:30 PM
Beauregard at Handley - 5:00 PM
Wadley at Horseshoe Bend - 5:00 PM
Dadeville at Lee-Scott Academy - 5:15 PM
Holt at Prattville Christian - 5:15 PM
Carver at Enterprise - 5:30 PM
Prattville at Tuscaloosa County - 5:30 PM
Central - Phenix City at Auburn - 5:30 PM
Kinston at McKenzie - 5:30 PM
Pike County at Straughn - 5:30 PM
Wetumpka at Stanhope Elmore - 5:30 PM
J.F. Shields at Marengo - 5:30 PM
Thomasville at Wilcox Central - 5:30 PM
Opp at Bullock County - 5:30 PM
Dothan at Johnson Abernathy Graetz - 5:30 PM
Trinity Presbyterian at Booker T. Washington - 5:30 PM
Greenville at Andalusia - 5:45 PM
Emmanuel Christian at Pleasant Home - 5:45 PM
Brewbaker Tech at Charles Henderson - 6:00 PM
Alabama Christian Academy at Holtville - 6:00 PM
Tallassee at Montgomery Catholic - 6:00 PM
Montgomery Academy at St. James - 6:00 PM
Childersburg at Central - Coosa - 6:00 PM
Elmore County at Benjamin Russell - 6:00 PM
