Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-3, 2025
There are 49 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area this weekend, including three games that feature statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Montgomery Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 4 Central-Phenix City at No. 6 Auburn.
Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Thursday, October 2.
Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 47 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, October 3.
Reeltown at Lanett - 7:00 PM
Elmore County at Central of Clay County - 7:00 PM
Bullock County at Handley - 7:00 PM
Georgiana at Brantley - 7:00 PM
St. James at Booker T. Washington - 7:00 PM
Sweet Water at J.F. Shields - 7:00 PM
Billingsley at Ellwood Christian - 7:00 PM
Red Level at Elba - 7:00 PM
University Charter at R.C. Hatch - 7:00 PM
Rehobeth at Percy Julian - 7:00 PM
Johnson Abernathy Graetz at Smiths Station - 7:00 PM
Verbena at Notasulga - 7:00 PM
Autauga Academy at Keith - 7:00 PM
Lee-Scott Academy at Dadeville - 7:00 PM
Goshen at Barbour County - 7:00 PM
Houston County at Samson - 7:00 PM
Central - Hayneville at Chickasaw - 7:00 PM
West Blocton at Bibb County - 7:00 PM
Helena at Benjamin Russell - 7:00 PM
Pike County at Daleville - 7:00 PM
Holtville at Beauregard - 7:00 PM
Kinston at Florala - 7:00 PM
Charles Henderson at Andalusia - 7:00 PM
Shelby County at Demopolis - 7:00 PM
Stanhope Elmore at Russell County - 7:00 PM
Central - Phenix City at Auburn - 7:00 PM
Wilcox Central at Dallas County - 7:00 PM
Horseshoe Bend at Ranburne - 7:00 PM
Alabama Christian Academy at Houston Academy - 7:00 PM
Carver at Enterprise - 7:00 PM
Highland Home at Isabella - 7:00 PM
Montevallo at Selma - 7:00 PM
Pike Liberal Arts at Zion Chapel - 7:00 PM
Pleasant Home at McKenzie - 7:00 PM
Thorsby at Thomasville - 7:00 PM
Montgomery Catholic at Carroll - 7:00 PM
Linden at Francis Marion - 7:00 PM
Prattville Christian at Wicksburg - 7:00 PM
Montgomery Academy at Trinity Presbyterian - 7:00 PM
Prattville at Vestavia Hills - 7:00 PM
Southside - Selma at Hale County - 7:00 PM
Greenville at Eufaula - 7:00 PM
Calhoun at Luverne - 7:00 PM
Cleburne County at Tallassee - 7:00 PM
Dale County at Opp - 7:00 PM
Marengo at Leroy - 7:00 PM
Wadley at Woodland - 7:00 PM
