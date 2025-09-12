Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
There are 47 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area this weekend, including three games that feature statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Montgomery Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 16 Enterprise at No. 6 Auburn.
Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 12, 2025
There are 47 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, September 12.
Central - Hayneville (0-2) at St. Luke's Episcopal (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Opp (1-0) at Pike County (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Red Level (2-0) at Brantley (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Smiths Station (1-2) at Carver (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Marbury (1-2) at Central of Clay County (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
St. James (0-3) at Handley (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
McKenzie (2-0) at Georgiana (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Benjamin Russell (2-1) at Chilton County (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Billingsley (1-2) at Verbena (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Booker T. Washington (1-1) at Tallassee (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Elba (0-3) at Kinston (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Bibb County (2-1) at American Christian Academy (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Park Crossing (0-2) at Stanhope Elmore (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Elmore County (2-1) at Holtville (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Notasulga (1-0) at Maplesville (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Keith (2-1) at Ellwood Christian (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Goshen (1-1) at Calhoun (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Wicksburg (2-1) at Montgomery Academy (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Sumter Central (0-2) at Thomasville (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Millry (1-2) at Marengo (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Dadeville (1-2) at Randolph County (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Pike Road (2-1) at Wetumpka (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Southside - Selma (1-0) at Dallas County (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Sylacauga (2-1) at Beauregard (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Florala (0-3) at Pleasant Home (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Demopolis (0-2) at Montevallo (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Lee-Scott Academy (3-0) at Beulah (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Prattville (2-1) at Tuscaloosa County (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Percy Julian (1-2) at Russell County (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Straughn (2-1) at Dale County (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Ranburne (2-1) at Reeltown (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Horseshoe Bend (0-3) at Central - Coosa (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Enterprise (2-1) at Auburn (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Selma (1-1) at Northside (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Highland Home (1-2) at Zion Chapel (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Prattville Christian (0-3) at Northside Methodist Academy (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Thorsby (3-0) at Wilcox Central (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Johnson Abernathy Graetz (0-2) at Opelika (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Charles Henderson (2-1) at Carroll (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Linden (1-1) at R.C. Hatch (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Samson (1-1) at Providence Christian (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Trinity Presbyterian (2-1) at Alabama Christian Academy (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Bullock County (3-0) at Munford (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Andalusia (1-1) at Greenville (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Pike Liberal Arts (0-3) at Luverne (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Sweet Water (0-2) at Leroy (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
