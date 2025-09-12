High School

Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

There are 47 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area this weekend, including three games that feature statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Montgomery Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 16 Enterprise at No. 6 Auburn.

There are 47 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, September 12.

Central - Hayneville (0-2) at St. Luke's Episcopal (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Opp (1-0) at Pike County (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Red Level (2-0) at Brantley (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Smiths Station (1-2) at Carver (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Marbury (1-2) at Central of Clay County (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

St. James (0-3) at Handley (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

McKenzie (2-0) at Georgiana (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Benjamin Russell (2-1) at Chilton County (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Billingsley (1-2) at Verbena (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Booker T. Washington (1-1) at Tallassee (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Elba (0-3) at Kinston (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Bibb County (2-1) at American Christian Academy (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Park Crossing (0-2) at Stanhope Elmore (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Elmore County (2-1) at Holtville (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Notasulga (1-0) at Maplesville (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Keith (2-1) at Ellwood Christian (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Goshen (1-1) at Calhoun (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Wicksburg (2-1) at Montgomery Academy (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Sumter Central (0-2) at Thomasville (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Millry (1-2) at Marengo (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Dadeville (1-2) at Randolph County (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Pike Road (2-1) at Wetumpka (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Southside - Selma (1-0) at Dallas County (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Sylacauga (2-1) at Beauregard (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Florala (0-3) at Pleasant Home (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Demopolis (0-2) at Montevallo (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Lee-Scott Academy (3-0) at Beulah (1-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Prattville (2-1) at Tuscaloosa County (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Percy Julian (1-2) at Russell County (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Straughn (2-1) at Dale County (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Ranburne (2-1) at Reeltown (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Horseshoe Bend (0-3) at Central - Coosa (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Enterprise (2-1) at Auburn (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Selma (1-1) at Northside (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Highland Home (1-2) at Zion Chapel (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Prattville Christian (0-3) at Northside Methodist Academy (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Thorsby (3-0) at Wilcox Central (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Johnson Abernathy Graetz (0-2) at Opelika (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Charles Henderson (2-1) at Carroll (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Linden (1-1) at R.C. Hatch (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Samson (1-1) at Providence Christian (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Trinity Presbyterian (2-1) at Alabama Christian Academy (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Bullock County (3-0) at Munford (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Andalusia (1-1) at Greenville (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Pike Liberal Arts (0-3) at Luverne (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Sweet Water (0-2) at Leroy (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

