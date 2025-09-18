High School

Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-19, 2025

Get Montgomery area schedules and scores as the 2025 Alabama high school football continues on Friday, September 18

Gray Reid

Auburn vs Vestavia Hills from Aug. 28, 2025
Auburn vs Vestavia Hills from Aug. 28, 2025 / David Leong

There are 46 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area this weekend, including three games that feature statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Montgomery Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 10 Spain Park at No. 24 Benjamin Russell.

Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, September 18, 2025

There are two games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Thursday, September 18.

View all Montgomery Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 19, 2025

There are 44 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, September 19.

Valley (2-1) at Marbury (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Barbour County (0-3) at Pike Liberal Arts (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Beauregard (1-3) at Elmore County (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Francis Marion (1-2) at Holy Spirit Catholic (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Dothan (2-1) at Carver (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Maplesville (4-0) at Autauga Academy (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Brantley (2-1) at Elba (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Ellwood Christian (0-4) at Verbena (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Talladega (1-3) at St. James (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Loachapoka (2-2) at Reeltown (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Sumter Central (0-3) at Dallas County (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Hoover (1-3) at Prattville (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Andalusia (2-1) at Pace (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Pleasant Home (1-3) at Red Level (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Montgomery Academy (4-0) at Northside Methodist Academy (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Auburn (3-1) at Johnson Abernathy Graetz (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Keith (3-1) at Notasulga (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Marengo (2-2) at Southern Choctaw (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Randolph County (3-0) at Lee-Scott Academy (4-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Holt (2-2) at Bibb County (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Greensboro (2-1) at Southside - Selma (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST

McKenzie (3-0) at Florala (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Montgomery Catholic (1-2) at Charles Henderson (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Victory Christian (0-1) at Wadley (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Auburn (3-1) at JAG (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Thomasville (2-2) at Wilcox Central (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Ranburne (2-2) at Central - Coosa (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

McIntosh (1-3) at Sweet Water (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Washington County (3-1) at Central - Hayneville (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Highland Home (2-2) at Goshen (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Selma (1-2) at Demopolis (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Alabama Christian Academy (2-2) at Prattville Christian (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Pike County (1-2) at Ashford (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Wetumpka (1-3) at Rehobeth (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Linden (2-1) at Choctaw County (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Greenville (1-2) at Headland (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Zion Chapel (2-2) at Luverne (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Booker T. Washington (2-1) at Cleburne County (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Daleville (1-2) at Opp (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Trinity Presbyterian (3-1) at Slocomb (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Geneva (0-3) at Straughn (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Spain Park (2-1) at Benjamin Russell (3-1) - 8:00 PM CST

Tallassee (2-2) at Bullock County (4-0) - 9:00 PM CST

View all Montgomery Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Alabama