Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-19, 2025
There are 46 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area this weekend, including three games that feature statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Montgomery Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 10 Spain Park at No. 24 Benjamin Russell.
Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Thursday, September 18.
Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 19, 2025
There are 44 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, September 19.
Valley (2-1) at Marbury (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Barbour County (0-3) at Pike Liberal Arts (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Beauregard (1-3) at Elmore County (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Francis Marion (1-2) at Holy Spirit Catholic (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Dothan (2-1) at Carver (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Maplesville (4-0) at Autauga Academy (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Brantley (2-1) at Elba (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Ellwood Christian (0-4) at Verbena (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Talladega (1-3) at St. James (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Loachapoka (2-2) at Reeltown (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Sumter Central (0-3) at Dallas County (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Hoover (1-3) at Prattville (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Andalusia (2-1) at Pace (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Pleasant Home (1-3) at Red Level (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Montgomery Academy (4-0) at Northside Methodist Academy (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Auburn (3-1) at Johnson Abernathy Graetz (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Keith (3-1) at Notasulga (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Marengo (2-2) at Southern Choctaw (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Randolph County (3-0) at Lee-Scott Academy (4-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Holt (2-2) at Bibb County (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Greensboro (2-1) at Southside - Selma (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST
McKenzie (3-0) at Florala (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Montgomery Catholic (1-2) at Charles Henderson (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Victory Christian (0-1) at Wadley (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Thomasville (2-2) at Wilcox Central (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Ranburne (2-2) at Central - Coosa (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST
McIntosh (1-3) at Sweet Water (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Washington County (3-1) at Central - Hayneville (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Highland Home (2-2) at Goshen (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Selma (1-2) at Demopolis (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Alabama Christian Academy (2-2) at Prattville Christian (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Pike County (1-2) at Ashford (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Wetumpka (1-3) at Rehobeth (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Linden (2-1) at Choctaw County (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Greenville (1-2) at Headland (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Zion Chapel (2-2) at Luverne (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Booker T. Washington (2-1) at Cleburne County (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Daleville (1-2) at Opp (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Trinity Presbyterian (3-1) at Slocomb (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Geneva (0-3) at Straughn (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Spain Park (2-1) at Benjamin Russell (3-1) - 8:00 PM CST
Tallassee (2-2) at Bullock County (4-0) - 9:00 PM CST
