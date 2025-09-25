Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-26, 2025
There are 36 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area this weekend, including two games that feature statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Montgomery Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 17 Moody at No. 6 Auburn.
Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Thursday, September 25.
View all Montgomery Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 34 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, September 26.
Destin at Opp - 6:00 PM
Booker T. Washington at Bowdon - 6:30 PM
Holtville at Maplesville - 7:00 PM
Carroll at Pike County - 7:00 PM
Central - Hayneville at Ellwood Christian - 7:00 PM
Sweet Water at Georgiana - 7:00 PM
Verbena at Gaylesville - 7:00 PM
University Charter at Marengo - 7:00 PM
Smiths Station at Stanhope Elmore - 7:00 PM
Wetumpka at Eufaula - 7:00 PM
Kinston at Samson - 7:00 PM
Percy Julian at Johnson Abernathy Graetz - 7:00 PM
Reeltown at Dadeville - 7:00 PM
McIntosh at Calhoun - 7:00 PM
Billingsley at Isabella - 7:00 PM
Red Level at LaFayette - 7:00 PM
Northridge at Bibb County - 7:00 PM
White Plains at Horseshoe Bend - 7:00 PM
Keith at Southside - Selma - 7:00 PM
Bayshore Christian at Florala - 7:00 PM
Beauregard at Andalusia - 7:00 PM
Benjamin Russell at Charles Henderson - 7:00 PM
Francis Marion at Victory Christian - 7:00 PM
Elba at Goshen - 7:00 PM
Aliceville at Demopolis - 7:00 PM
Moody at Auburn - 7:00 PM
Selma at Fairfield - 7:00 PM
J.F. Shields at McKenzie - 7:00 PM
Autauga Academy at Prattville Christian - 7:00 PM
Southern Choctaw at Linden - 7:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian at St. James - 7:00 PM
Marbury at Sipsey Valley - 7:00 PM
Saks at Central - Coosa - 7:00 PM
Luverne at Montgomery Academy - 7:00 PM
R.C. Hatch at Greensboro - 7:00 PM
Greenville at Hillcrest - Evergreen - 7:00 PM
View all Montgomery Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here