Florida RB Anthony Howard Transfers from IMG Academy Back to Auburndale
On Tuesday, another high school football transfer in Florida made news as Anthony "ANTMAN" Howard Jr. announced via X that he is transferring from IMG Academy to Auburndale High School.
Howard Returns Home
The move comes after Howard originally transferred from Auburndale to IMG Academy following the 2024 season. In 2024, Howard carried the ball 95 times, gained 754 all-purpose yards and scored seven touchdowns. In 2025, Howard rushed for 77 yards on 15 carries in six games for the Ascenders.
Heading into 2026 season, Howard joins the Bloodhounds who went 8-2 in the regular season. They were defeated by Vanguard 21-14 in the Class 4A playoffs to finish the season 8-3, but there is optimism that Auburndale can build upon their first round exit from last season.
Teo Edwards Gives Bloodhounds Momentum
Along with Howard coming home, another key reason for the optimism surrounding the program is that quarterback Teo Edwards had an exceptional freshman season as the signal caller. Edwards finished the season with 2,151 passing yards with 26 touchdowns to only five interceptions. He also added 564 yards on the ground with five touchdowns. With Edwards returning and Howard joining the backfield, the Bloodhounds should have one of the top offenses in Polk County.
Schedule Offers Early Tests
The Bloodhounds' 2026 schedule begins with back-to-back home games, against Ridge Community and Davenport. They then end the month of September by playing three straight games on the road. Their first two road games are versus Bartow and Kathleen before a high-profile matchp versus Lakeland on September 25. Auburndale's final five games include three at home and two on the road. The Bloodhounds will host Haines City, Lake Gibson and finally Winter Haven on senior night. The road games will be at Osceola and Sebring, and Auburndale will benefit from this five-game stretch as the road games are staggered in between their final three home games.
Recruiting Profile Continues Rising
Howard is currently listed as a three-star prospect on 247 Sports, the 26th best running back in the country and the 51st best prospect in Florida. His 247 Sports Composite rating has him listed as a four-star player, the 275th best prospect in the country, the 22nd best running back in the class and the 38th best prospect in Florida. According to 247 Sports, he holds 13 reported offers which includes Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Tennessee.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.