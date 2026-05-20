Florida RB Anthony Howard Transfers from IMG Academy Back to Auburndale

On Tuesday, another high school football transfer in Florida made news as Anthony "ANTMAN" Howard Jr. announced via X that he is transferring from IMG Academy to Auburndale High School.

Back to where it started… not to repeat the story, but to finish it right. #Godplan🙏🏾 Thank IMG for giving an opportunity to come there, I appreciate the coaches, trainers and everyone who helped get to this point! @Andy_Villamarzo @polk_way @1OF1FOOTBALL @coach__Thomas66 pic.twitter.com/a524mJ1wCa — ANTHONY ‘“ANTMAN” HOWARD JR (@Anthonyh_2028) May 20, 2026

Howard Returns Home

The move comes after Howard originally transferred from Auburndale to IMG Academy following the 2024 season. In 2024, Howard carried the ball 95 times, gained 754 all-purpose yards and scored seven touchdowns. In 2025, Howard rushed for 77 yards on 15 carries in six games for the Ascenders.

Heading into 2026 season, Howard joins the Bloodhounds who went 8-2 in the regular season. They were defeated by Vanguard 21-14 in the Class 4A playoffs to finish the season 8-3, but there is optimism that Auburndale can build upon their first round exit from last season.

Teo Edwards Gives Bloodhounds Momentum

Along with Howard coming home, another key reason for the optimism surrounding the program is that quarterback Teo Edwards had an exceptional freshman season as the signal caller. Edwards finished the season with 2,151 passing yards with 26 touchdowns to only five interceptions. He also added 564 yards on the ground with five touchdowns. With Edwards returning and Howard joining the backfield, the Bloodhounds should have one of the top offenses in Polk County.

Schedule Offers Early Tests

The Bloodhounds' 2026 schedule begins with back-to-back home games, against Ridge Community and Davenport. They then end the month of September by playing three straight games on the road. Their first two road games are versus Bartow and Kathleen before a high-profile matchp versus Lakeland on September 25. Auburndale's final five games include three at home and two on the road. The Bloodhounds will host Haines City, Lake Gibson and finally Winter Haven on senior night. The road games will be at Osceola and Sebring, and Auburndale will benefit from this five-game stretch as the road games are staggered in between their final three home games.

Recruiting Profile Continues Rising

Howard is currently listed as a three-star prospect on 247 Sports, the 26th best running back in the country and the 51st best prospect in Florida. His 247 Sports Composite rating has him listed as a four-star player, the 275th best prospect in the country, the 22nd best running back in the class and the 38th best prospect in Florida. According to 247 Sports, he holds 13 reported offers which includes Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Tennessee.