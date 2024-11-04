Off the Field with Montgomery Catholic football coach Kirk Johnson
Montgomery Catholic head football coach Kirk Johnson has started his coaching career with a record of 50-2 and an Alabama high school football state championship. He currently has a senior class that
has posted a career record of 40-0 in regular season play and his Knights are preparing for a first round game as the AHSAA Class 5A state playoffs are set to get underway this week.
Obviously, football is a huge part of Coach Johnson’s life, but in an effort to learn more about some of Alabama’s top high school football coaches and what makes them tick “Off the Field,” we asked Johnson some questions about life away from the game.
One of his favorite things to do is fishing.
"I love to fish, I am a country boy at heart,” Johnson said.
When asked about his favorite fishing memory, Coach Johnson was quick to respond.
"Recently, I took about six different people that had never been fishing before in their life, one of which is currently coaching on our staff in Tyler Price. We took him fishing, and we go to this spot that is owned by one of the Catholic parents out in Lowndes County and we’ve been pulling about 65-70 bass out of that pond.”
He also mused about the joy of seeing others fish for the first time.
“I’ve seen them cast and let the rod go. I’ve seen them cast and get the hook stuck in their shirt. But it’s been great because I remember being young and being in that moment. These are people that I care about and watching them do that brings me back to my childhood.”
Tyler Price, the coach Johnson took on the recent fishing trip, is a former running back for Montgomery Catholic and one of the best players in the history of the program. He was with the Knights before the program was a real contender and his catch that led to a 7-6 win over Saint James in 2017 was a turning point for the program.
Johnson discussed the importance of having a Montgomery Catholic alum on his staff.
“Nobody can relate better than somebody that’s been through it, this guy's had to deal with the rigorous schedule of a Montgomery Catholic student, the academic, the religious commitment, the athletic commitment.
“He relates to the players, he’s young, he can do some of the things that I can’t quite do anymore, that I wish I could."
Coach Johnson was a first time head coach in 2021, leading the Knights to one of the most dominant regular seasons in AHSAA history. But life has a funny way of throwing a curveball at you.
When Montgomery Catholic matched-up with Montgomery Academy in the state semifinals, a team they had defeated 42-0 in the regular season, the Knights suffered a shocking 10-7 loss. Johnson and his Knights had tasted defeat for the first time. They also had to deal with jumping up a classification into Class 4A, where they were placed in the same region as powerhouse Andalusia, which was coming off a state semifinal appearance in Class 5A.
Johnson and his Knights rolled through the regular season, defeating multiple programs much larger than themselves. However, when the state semifinals rolled around, and the Knights were in a similar situation, facing the Andalusia Bulldogs, who they had defeated at Andalusia in the regular season, 45-23.
The Knights lost, 29-26, but no one could blame Coach Johnson if he was distracted by more pressing matters. His mother was in the process of passing.
It was during that time that he realized he had found a real family at Montgomery Catholic.
“When we lost to Andalusia in the fourth round, they went on to win state. My mother was passing that week, and so I was at the hospital, thinking about the boys, thinking about the hospital, you know, thinking about my Mom, there. I was back and forth. I really couldn't think correctly. It was just crazy.
“I looked up at her funeral, and the entire Catholic community was there to support me, even after we had just, we had, you know, we lost that Friday night, to Andalusia. My mother passed that Sunday. We bury her, we’ll say Thursday, I think, it was. And when I tell you the entire Catholic community was there.”
Coach Johnson was ready for the 2023 season. The Knights had a four-year starter at quarterback in Caleb McCreary and the Knights were now a little more familiar with their region.
Montgomery Catholic proceeded to roll through the regular season, getting revenge on Andalusia in a 27-14 defensive war. Another undefeated regular season, and in the state semifinals they met Booker T Washington, another team they had defeated in the regular season, 56-6.
Would the Knights follow a similar pattern as the previous two year?
No.
This time, Johnson led the Knights to a 28-0 shutout win over the Golden Eagles, sending the team to the big stage at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, home to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Knights would be taking on the Cherokee County Warriors, who finished as the state runner-up the previous year, falling to Andalusia. It was a challenge Montgomery Catholic mastered with ease, proving it was top team in 4A, with a convincing 35-0 victory and claiming a long awaited state title.
Johnson remembers the pure joy he saw on the face of his four year starting quarterback.
“I don't think I've ever hugged anybody as hard as I hugged Caleb McCreary for what we had to go do that year,” Johnson said with a smile on his face. “Watching him, you know, run around that field, that flag in his hand, and he runs and jumps in my arms, I'll never forget the moment.”
Johnson would go on to talk about the responsibility McCreary had to carry that season.
“That kid deserved it, man. He did everything I asked him to do that off-season. I said, ‘Caleb, like, we gotta do we gotta do it.’ He did it, man. And I've never been prouder than I was at that moment."
Johnson and the Knights got the ring, and went straight back to the grind. Now, they are in Class 5A, with Andalusia making the jump with them. Montgomery Catholic has once again gone undefeated in the regular season, going 9-0.
Coach Johnson said he is living the dream, and on a nice Halloween night, he took a break to watch Tulane play Charlotte while handing out candy with his wife. Considering the job he has done so far with the Knights, he certainly earned a nice night off to relax.
Johnson and the Knights will take on the Holtville Bulldogs in round one of the Class 5A AHSAA playoffs on Friday November 8th at 7 PM CST.