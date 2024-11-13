Opelika (Alabama) head football coach suspended for playoff game due to unsportsmanlike behavior: Report
When Opelika takes the field Friday night against Hoover in an AHSAA Class 7A second round playoff game at the Hoover Met, the team will be without head coach Bryan Moore.
According to a report by WKRG's Simone Eli, Opelika's Bryan Moore has been suspended for the team's second round matchup against Hoover for unsportsmanlike behavior.
In a photo taken by a Birmingham-area publication, Moore can be seen visibly on the sideline observing Hoover and taking notes via a three-ring binder with a media credential around his neck.
This would not be the first time an Alabama head coach decided to take in a game on a bye week and scout their upcoming opponent.
Enterprise head coach Ben Blackmon was suspended one game for improper filming of a future opponent’s game, which coincidentally enough was that of Opelika's.
The suspension stemmed from Blackmon and an unnamed assistant coach attending Opelika's contest against Dothan last week, with the assistant filming the game. The two were caught on video reviewing cell phone footage of what was recorded and the video was submitted to a local television station.
Alabama high school football head coach suspended due to improper filming: Report
Per Eli's report, the AHSAA issued the following statement regarding Moore:
"In accordance with AHSAA Central Board of Control policy, eligibility rulings are only provided to member schools. We encourage all media to contact member schools for access to rule violations. The AHSAA did apply rule violations to Opelika High School. I appreciate you reaching out to me, and I look forward to working with you in the future."
Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings (11/11/2024)
