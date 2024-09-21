High School

Shortest punt return TD in history of football happened at Alabama high school football game

A Spanish Fort defender grabbed the punt inside the Murphy 1-yard line

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Spanish Fort players take the field at the start of the game. Spanish Fort and Pinson Valley squared off at the AHSAA Class 6A state championship game on Dec. 4, 2020 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. [Photo/Hannah Saad}
Special teams can be the origin of some of the most exciting plays in high school football. But often, those are kick or punt returns where the return man has to dodge defenders and run the length of the field.

In an Alabama high school football game between Spanish Fort and Murphy, a Spanish Fort defender only had to take one step to return this punt for a touchdown.

Spanish Fort's Bishop Burkhalter made the highlight play after the Murphy punter booted the ball straight into the air while under pressure in his own end zone. Spanish Fort went on to win the game 44-6.

Published
