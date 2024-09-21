Shortest punt return TD in history of football happened at Alabama high school football game
Special teams can be the origin of some of the most exciting plays in high school football. But often, those are kick or punt returns where the return man has to dodge defenders and run the length of the field.
In an Alabama high school football game between Spanish Fort and Murphy, a Spanish Fort defender only had to take one step to return this punt for a touchdown.
Spanish Fort's Bishop Burkhalter made the highlight play after the Murphy punter booted the ball straight into the air while under pressure in his own end zone. Spanish Fort went on to win the game 44-6.
