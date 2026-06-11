Suspended Alabama High School Football Program Removes Interim Tag For Head Coach

An Alabama high school football program that came under scrutiny this offseason has officially removed the interim head coach title for Alex Page ahead of the upcoming 2026 campaign.

Mary G. Montgomery High School, part of the Mobile County Public School System in Alabama, confirmed that Page will be the head coach, replacing Zach Golson , who was suspended by the Alabama High School Athletic Association in May.

Golson’s suspension came about following recruiting violations at Mary G. Montgomery.

Alex Page Has Been With Mary G. Montgomery Since 2022 Season

Page’s coaching tenure with the Vikings dates back to the 2022 season when he joined the program as a defensive coordinator. According to a report by Fox 10 TV out of Alabama, Mary G. Montgomery recorded the state’s No. 1 scoring defense in Class 7A in 2023, had the No. 4 scoring defense in 2024 and the sixth-best scoring defense this past fall.

The Vikings finished the 2025 season 10-2 overall, including a 6-1 record in Class 7A, Region 1. They were eliminated by Thompson in the Alabama High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs, 54-0, after defeating Austin, 45-7.

On his Facebook page, Golson offered some words on the decision to promote Page officially to the position.

“I want to congratulate my friend Alex Page on his promotion to Head Coach at MGM,” Golson posted. “Coach Page has been my right-hand man from day one. I knew I was getting a great person and a great coach, but if you know him, you are not surprised that he far exceeded even my expectations.

“In our time together, I have watched him grow and develop into one of the best coaches and leaders I know. His dedication to our players, his work ethic and his commitment to the standards of our program have been instrumental in the success we have enjoyed. No one is more deserving of this opportunity, and I am happy to see him receive it.”

Alabama High School Athletic Association Suspended Previous Head Coach, Barred Vikings From Postseason Play

Earlier this year, Golson was handed down his suspension and Mary G. Montgomery was barred from the 2026 postseason . Golson will be suspended for the 2026-27 year, in addition to the school receiving a fine and being placed on probation.

It was noted by the Alabama High School Athletic Association that the violation of “AHSAA Rule VI, Administration, Section 12, Recruiting” was self-reported by the school.

Page will have leading running back Kamron Smith back this fall, as he rushed for over 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. Under Golson, Mary G. Montgomery advanced to the state semifinals and have won almost 40 games.