Thompson vs Hewitt-Trussville: Live score updates of top Alabama high school football matchup - Oct. 3, 2025

Follow game updates from a top-5 matchup between the Warriors and the Huskies

Jack Butler

Thompson junior defensive back Terry Robinson in a game against Oak Mountain on September 12, 2025.
Thompson junior defensive back Terry Robinson in a game against Oak Mountain on September 12, 2025. / Kaden Robinson

The No. 3 Thompson Warriors (4-2) play the No. 1 Hewitt-Trussville Huskies (6-0) in a top Alabama high school football matchup on Friday at Hewitt-Trussville High School.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT.

Players to Watch

Thompson

  • Cameron Pritchett, Jr., DE - 4-star committed to Oregon
  • Trent Seaborn, Jr., QB - 4-star uncommitted
  • Viliami Moala, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to North Carolina
  • Peter Ramil, Sr., DE - 3-star committed to USF
  • Pryce Lewis, Sr., WR - 3-star uncommitted
  • Dedrick Kimbrough, So., WR - 4-star uncommitted

Hewitt-Trussville

  • Dylan Cope, Sr., WR - 3-star committed to Virginia
  • Delvecchio Alston, Sr., RB - 3-star committed to Kentucky
  • Chris Davis III, So., RB - 4-star uncommitted

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

