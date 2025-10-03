Thompson vs Hewitt-Trussville: Live score updates of top Alabama high school football matchup - Oct. 3, 2025
Follow game updates from a top-5 matchup between the Warriors and the Huskies
The No. 3 Thompson Warriors (4-2) play the No. 1 Hewitt-Trussville Huskies (6-0) in a top Alabama high school football matchup on Friday at Hewitt-Trussville High School.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT.
Players to Watch
Thompson
- Cameron Pritchett, Jr., DE - 4-star committed to Oregon
- Trent Seaborn, Jr., QB - 4-star uncommitted
- Viliami Moala, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to North Carolina
- Peter Ramil, Sr., DE - 3-star committed to USF
- Pryce Lewis, Sr., WR - 3-star uncommitted
- Dedrick Kimbrough, So., WR - 4-star uncommitted
Hewitt-Trussville
- Dylan Cope, Sr., WR - 3-star committed to Virginia
- Delvecchio Alston, Sr., RB - 3-star committed to Kentucky
- Chris Davis III, So., RB - 4-star uncommitted
Pick 'Em
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
