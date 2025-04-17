Top 25 Alabama high school baseball final regular-season rankings (4/17/2025)
Plenty of shuffling went on in this week’s Alabama high school baseball Top 25, with some new additions as some teams in this week’s rankings begin their run in the state playoffs.
Here is a snapshot of this past week’s action.
1. Hewitt-Trussville (30-2)
Last week: 1
The Huskies remain in the top spot after winning seven in row, including taking two from ranked Hoover, and they will go for the sweep Thursday.
2. Enterprise (23-1)
Last week: 3
Enterprise’s win streak was extended to 10 after taking down the Dothan Wolves, 9-3, and are looking for the sweep Thursday.
3. Central-Phenix City (28-7)
Last week: 4
The Red Devils won their 12th straight shutting out the Opelika Bulldogs, 11-0. They also remain undefeated in regional play.
4. Hartselle (23-6)
Last week: 6
The Tigers had a huge week as they easily took down highly ranked Bob Jones, 15-1. The 15 runs were a season high for the Tigers.
5. Bob Jones (29-9)
Last week: 2
The Patriots were dominated by Hartselle, 15-1, after winning their seventh straight on the road.
6. Thompson (29-12)
Last week: 5
The Warriors' 10-game winning streak was snapped by Tuscaloosa County, 6-5.
7. Mountain Brook (24-6)
Last week: 7
The Spartans' win streak was halted by Gardendale, 5-1.
8. Chelsea (20-9)
Last week: 8
The Hornets scored a season high 19 runs as they defeated the Pelham Panthers, 19-4.
9. Gardendale (20-8)
Last week: Unranked
The Rockets make a huge rise in the rankings after taking out Mountain Brook for their sixth win in a row.
10. Buckhorn (23-12)
Last week: Unranked
Another team making their debut this week are the Buckhorn Bucks, who are 8-1 in regional play and sit in first place.
11. Springville (26-4)
Last week: 11
The Tigers have won five in a row including a 6-3 victory over the Gadsden City Titans and remain undefeated (7-0) in regional play.
12. Faith Academy (20-5)
Last week:. Unranked
The Rams make their debut after winning 11 in a row at home, including their recent victory over the Citronelle Wildcats, shutting them out 6-0.
13. Madison Academy (31-6)
Last week: 13
The Mustangs had a season high in runs in a victory over East Limestone, 16-9. The Mustangs are in first place in regional play at 10-1.
14. St. Paul (19-10-1)
Last week: 15
For the ninth time this season, St. Paul scored six or more runs, this time dropping a season high in a 16-9 victory over the Bryant Hurricanes.
15. Northridge (20-7)
Last week: Unranked
The Jaguars' bats were booming this past week, scoring 18 runs twice in two victories, extending their winning streak to five at home.
16. Oak Grove (24-3)
Last week: 16
The Tigers' 15-game home winning streak was stopped by Northside, 15-8.
17. Opp (21-4)
Last week: 17
The Bobcats have won 12 in a row at home with their latest victory coming against Long in a pitching duel, 2-0.
18. Etowah (18-12)
Last week: 18
The Blue Devils had their four-game winning streak snapped by Oxford, 8-4.
19. Haleyville (22-7)
Last week: 19
The Lions' 19-game win streak was snapped by the Jasper Vikings in a heartbreaker, 7-6.
20. Deshler (23-9)
Last week: Unranked
The Tigers entered this week’s poll having won their last three games by the combined score of 46-1.
21. Prattville Christian (27-2)
Last week: 21
The Panthers bounced back this past week with a four-game winning streak, defeating Maplesville and sweeping Saint James.
22. Glenwood (24-4)
Last week: 22
The Gators were off this past week and will return to action Friday against Hale County in the Alabama state playoffs.
23. Vincent (23-7)
Last week: 23
The Yellowjackets' seven-game winning streak was ended by St. Clair County in a nail-biter, 5-4.
24. Appalachian (24-3)
Last week: 24
The Eagles won their ninth straight at home over Sand Rock, 10-3. They also swept the school, extending their win streak overall to three.
25. Lakeside (47-4)
Last week: 25
Lakeside has won 19 in a row, but their win streak was almost snapped by Evangel Christian in a pitchers' duel, 1-0.