Top 25 Alabama high school baseball rankings (4/10/2025)
Now that we are into the heart of the baseball season, some major changes are afoot in the High School On SI Alabama Top 25.
Several teams made their debut in this week's rankings.
Here is this week's Top 25, with snapshot of this past week’s action.
1. Hewitt-Trussville (26-2)
Last week: 1
Despite dropping one against Vestavia, the Huskies won two of three from the Rebels and remain in the top spot.
2. Bob Jones (28-8)
Last week: 3
Bob Jones leaps up to No. 2 after winning six in a row.
3. Enterprise (23-1)
Last week: 2
Enterprise’s win streak extends to seven after putting up a 21-0 victory over Carver-Montgomery.
4. Central-Phenix City (25-7)
Last week: 4
The Red Devils are on a roll after defeating the Pike Road Patriots, 4-3.
5. Thompson (27-11)
Last week: Unranked
The Thompson Warriors have won eight straight and are looking to sweep Hillcrest.
6. Hartselle (21-6)
Last week: 6
Make it nine in a row for the Tigers as they had another dominating performance on the mound and at the plate with a 7-0 victory over Athens on Tuesday.
7. Mountain Brook (21-5)
Last week: 7
The Spartans have been putting on a clinic of late, winning 10 of their last 11 including four shutouts in a row.
8. Chelsea (19-9)
Last week: 8
The Hornets had a very productive week, winning their seventh in a row including taking two from once-ranked Helena.
9. Oxford (23-8)
Last week: 10
The Yellowjackets, who had at one point won 10 straight, had their winning streak stopped by the Pell City Panthers, 4-1.
10. Homewood (24-6)
Last week: 9
The Patriots have won 10 of 13, including a dominating shutout performance against the Minor Tigers, 18-0.
11. Springville (23-4)
Last week: 11
The Tigers have won six in a row on the road with their latest coming against Corner, 4-2. Pitcher Carter Samuelson was the star on the mound for the Tigers, going seven innings and surrendering two runs (one unearned) in the victory.
12. American Christian (23-11)
Last week: 12
ACA got back into action last week after being out for spring break with a victory over the Northside Rams as they look for the sweep Thursday.
13. Madison Academy (23-5)
Last week: 14
After dropping one to Buckhorn 7-3 on April Fool's Day, the Mustangs came back strong with three straight wins, giving up only one run in that stretch.
14. Marbury (25-5)
Last week: Unranked
The Bulldogs make a big rise with their 13th straight home victory, this time over Holtville, 9-1. The pitching for the Bulldogs has been excellent, giving up just 3.1 runs per game during this home win streak.
15. St. Paul’s (16-9)
Last week: Unranked
St. Paul’s makes its debut in the poll after going 6-1 in regional play and sitting in first place in their region so far.
16. Oak Grove (23-2)
Last week: 16
The Tigers are 6-0 in regional play while extending their home winning streak to 13, including five in a row, winning all five games by double-digits.
17. Opp (18-4)
Laat week: Unranked
The Bobcats are 7-0 in regional play, winning eight of their last nine and making their Top 25 debut.
18. Etowah (18-12)
Last week: Unranked
The Blue Devils had won four out of five until they dropped an 8-4 decision to the Oxford YellowJackets.
19. Haleyville (20-6)
Last week: Unranked
The Haleyville Lions have won 17 in a row including defeating the Curry Yellowjackets, 12-2.
20. Bibb County (19-8)
Last week: 17
Bibb County dropped a few spots this week after losing to Elmore County, 7-1, and a heartbreaker to Northridge, 6-5.
21. Prattville Christian (23-2)
Last week: 21
The Panthers had won 15 in a row until they dropped one to Montgomery Academy, 8-5.
22. Glenwood (22-4)
Last week: 22
The Gators won their fifth straight with their victory over Lee-Scott Academy. They are 5-1 in regional play.
23. Vincent (19-6)
Last week: Unranked
The Yellowjackets have won five straight, including their recent victory over Leeds, 8-2.
24. Appalachian (21-3)
Last week: Unranked
The Eagles have won nine of their last 10 and are currently undefeated in regional play.
25. Lakeside (43-4)
Last week: 25
The Chiefs have won 15 out of their last 16 while going 12-0 in regional play.