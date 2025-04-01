Top 25 Alabama high School baseball state rankings (3/31/2025)
Two of the top teams in the state suffered losses over the past week, but this week's High School On SI Alabama Top 25 stayed pretty steady this week.
Oxford made the biggest jump, riding a six-game winning streak to No. 10.
Here is a snapshot of last week’s games and what’s upcoming for our Top 25.
1. Hewitt-Trussville (23-1)
Last week: 1
The Huskies lost their first game of the season to IMG Academy but salvaged the weekend by winning back-to-back games.
2. Enterprise (19-1)
Last week: 2
The Wildcats had an off week because of spring break. They will resume play Monday at Headland.
3. Bob Jones (22-8)
Last week: 3
Bob Jones had an up-and-down week, picking up wins over Sparkman and Buckhorn but getting shut out by Grissom.
4. Central-Phenix City (21-8)
Last week: 4
The Red Devils picked up a victory last Friday over Northside Methodist Academy Knights, 12-1. Next up for the Red Devils is Auburn.
5. Vestavia Hills (17-4)
Last week: 5
The Rebels have a huge upcoming area game against the state's No. 1 team, the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies. They come into this matchup on a four-game winning streak.
6. Hartselle (18-6)
Last week: 6
The Tigers have won six in a row, including victories over Auburn in a pitching duel 2-1; they are the No. 1 team in Class 6A.
7. Mountain Brook (17-5)
Last week: 7
The Spartans picked up two more victories over the week at St. Edward, 9-5, and in a highly anticipated matchup against Lincoln County, 9-3. This is the 10th and 11th time this season that Mountain Brook has won games by five or more runs.
8. Chelsea (13-9)
Last week: 9
Chelsea split their games last week, including a victory over Baker, 7-5.
9. Homewood (18-3)
Last week: 10
After winning eight of their last nine games, including a 9-0 victory over Sardis, the Patriots lost a close one to Lawerence County, 3-2.
10. Oxford (19-7)
Last week: Unranked
The Yellowjackets have won six in a row as they enter this week’s rankings, with their latest victory coming against the Sardis Lions, 8-0. Oxford has won 10 games by an average of six runs per contest
11. Springville (19-3)
Last week: 11
The Tigers have been on a tear lately, winning six out of their last seven games. They are undefeated so far in regional play at 3-0.
12. American Christian (22-11)
Last week: 12
Since dropping one to Northridge 5-1 a week ago, ACA has won five in a row, including getting their revenge against Northridge last Friday, 13-7. The Patriots are also 4-1 in regional play.
13. Faith Academy (16-3)
Last week: 14
The Rams continue to be on a roll, winning seven straight while pushing their regional record to 5-0.
14. Madison Academy (19-5)
Last week: 15
Speaking of streaks, Madison Academy has also won seven straight, including a 9-0 shutout over Scottsboro. The Mustangs' pitching has been on point, giving up only 0.3 runs during their streak.
15. Northside (19-6)
Last week: 13
The Rams have had a tough go of late, losing two of their last three games.
16. Oak Grove (18-1)
Last week: 18
The Oak Grove Tigers are making some noise with 14 straight wins. The Tigers have hit the cover off the ball, including a 29-1 win during the streak.
17. Bibb County (16-6)
Last week: 17
The Choctaws split a pair last week, losing 2-0 to Northridge in a pitching duel and defeating Gordo in a close one, 5-4.
18. Westbrook Christian (15-4)
Last week: 16
The Warriors lost two straight to Etowah with an identical score of 5-3.
19. Alexandria (14-8)
Last week: 20
After dropping three straight, the Cubs started a new streak, sweeping Cleburne County by combined scores of 17-0.
20. Deshler (15-8)
Last week: 19
Deshler’s five-game winning streak was stopped by DeMatha by the score of 6-4, and then followed it up with another loss to Lawerence County, 8-4.
21. Prattville Christian (20-2)
Last week: 21
The Panthers bounced back after dropping a tough one to Lawerence County, ending their five-game win streak. They soundly defeated Alabama Christian Academy 13-2 and completed the sweep by beating them 8-0.
22. Glenwood (18-3)
Last week: 22
The Gators continue to impress, scoring 20 runs in their latest victory.
23. Ariton (23-4)
Last week: 23
The Purple Cats have won six straight, including a close one against Houston Academy, 7-5.
24. Hackleburg (18-4)
Last week: 24
The Panthers made it 19 in a row at home as they blew past the Colbert Heights Wildcats 17-4. Their home win streak goes back to last season.
25, Lakeside (34-4)
Last week: 25
The Chiefs have won 12 of 13, including winning three straight over Deerfield, Wauconda and Beech.