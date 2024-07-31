Top 25 Alabama high school football preseason rankings (7/31/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football practices begin July 29th and that means the gridiron is upon us.
Preseason high school football games kickoff throughout the state of Alabama starting the week of Aug. 16, with the regular season kicking off on Aug. 21-23.
The No. 1 team in the Yellowhammer State is the Phenix City Central followed by the Thompson Warriors. As you'll see throughout this list, Central Alabama is well represented.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Alabama's elite high school football teams, heading into the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Preseason Football Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings
1. Phenix City Central
Having star quarterback Andrew Alford back in the fold certainly helps as Phenix City starts off as Alabama's top team after winning Class 7A last season.
2. Thompson
Just barely losing to Phenix City last year in the 7A title game stings to this day for Thompson. 5-star edge rushe Jared Smith heads up a very talented front seven.
3. Saraland
One of the top quarterbacks in all of the Southeast is back for his senior season in Texas commitment KJ Lacey. Lacey threw for over 3,400 yards and 42 touchdowns in 2023.
4. Clay-Chalkville
Losing quarterback Jaylen Mbakwe definitely hurts the Cougars offensively, but they return enough talent to run it back. Aaron Frye is next in line to lead Clay-Chalkvile and is plenty talented to fill the void left under center.
5. Hillcrest
Featuring one of the state's best signal callers in Bryson Kimbrough (Louisiana commitment) coming back, Hillcrest has a chance to make another deep run in Class 6A.
6. Enterprise
There's a bunch of reasons to really like this specific Enterprise team, as they return a boatload of talent this season. The Wildcats' defense returns talented players like 2025 4-star safety Eric Winters and 2025 defensive end Zion Grady.
7. Gulf Shores
Coming off a Class 5A state championship last season, the Dolphins will open up the 2024 campaign against Florida's Choctawhatchee. Gulf Shores brings back several starters on defense, including 2026 linebacker JaMichael Garrett (Auburn commitment).
8. Mary G. Montgomery
The Vikings made sure to load up their 2024 schedule in anticipation of making a deep playoff run in Class 7A. First two games against Pace (Florida) and 5A champion Gulf Shores will be tall telling.
9. Montgomery Catholic
The Knights finished last season with a perfect season at 15-0 and the Class 4A state championship. They'll be led defensively by Tulane commitment Jotavion Pierce, who leads the secondary at safety.
10. Parker
The Thundering Herd are coming off a 12-2 season and were already slated to be a strong returning club this fall. Parker has been boosted by the arrival of 2025 4-star wide receiver Clarence Taylor (70 catches, 1,621 yards) has transferred in.
11. Dothan
Don't look any further than up front on the line of scrimmage when looking at the Wolves. The offensive line will be a strength forthe team this fall, led by 6-foot-3, 260-pound Southern Miss commitment Miquane Williams. Also kep an eye on 2026 running back AJ Alexander, who has offers from Appalachian State and Georgia Southern.
12. Auburn
The Tigers have several returners on defense that are among the best in the state at their respective positions. Defensive lineman Caleb Pitts (Appalachian State commit) heads the front seven and on offense, offensive lineman Trinton Pritchett and running back Omar Mabson lead the way.
13. Hewitt-Trussville
Featuring one of the top secondaries in all of Alabama, the Huskies take aim at making a run to the Class 7A state semifinals this year. Cornerback Michael Igbinoghene returns after making 43 tackles and picking off five passes in 2023.
14. Vestavia Hills
The Rebels reached the second round of the Class 7A playoffs a year ago and will lean on a stout defensive front seven this fall. Vestavia Hills will be led by 2025 linebacker Jacob Watson, who made over 100 tackles and 41 for a loss.
15. Muscle Shoals
Looking back at the spring, the Trojans came away with an impressive 31-21 victory over Austin. Muscle Shoals' 2026 defensive lineman/linebacker KaMhariyan Johnson looks to be one of the top players back on defense.
16. Baker
The Hornets are a young program in comparison to the rest of the schools listed in our preseason rankings, but have already accomplished a lot. Juan Johnson heads into his first season at the helm and returns a very talented defense, led by North Alabama commitments Donovan Hudson and Quinterrius Robinson.
17. Pike Road
The Patriots finished 11-3 last season, winning a region championship and reaching the Class 6A state semifinals. Quarterback Cason Myers started all of 2023 as a freshman and looks to take the next step his sophomore campaign.
18. Spain Park
Head coach Tim Vakakes brings back a talented group on offense, which includes 2027 running back CJ Cowley and 2025 tight end Henry Gregory, who was just offered recently by North Alabama.
19. Hoover
Now obviously some people might raise their eyebrows at this, but the Buccaneers were the best 5-7 team out of Alabama in 2023. Quarterback Mac Beason is back after throwing 28 touchdowns last fall.
20. Oxford
Reaching the second round of the Class 6A last season came on the right arm of quarterback Mason Mims, who is back for his senior year. Mims finished with 2,670 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2023.
21. Mountain Brook
An early season matchup against Parker on August 30th will definitely tell a lot about the Spartans. Renovations to Mountain Brook's stadium, which includes a new artificial turf field, brings an extra level of excitement to the program this season.
22. Ramsay
Having your starting quarterback back in the fold definitely helps and that's the case for the 2023 Class 5A state-runner-up Rams. 2025 3-star quarterback Kameron Keenan looks to get Ramsay back to the mountain top, as he's reached the state title game the last two years.
23. Jackson
When looking at Jackson's makeup, you can't help but looking at the quarterback position with Landon Duckworth. The signal caller returns after completing 118-of-196 passes for 1,971 yards with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions. Has Oregon and South Carolina hot on his trail.
24. Benjamin Russell
Losing some key talent offensively like wide receiver Malcolm Simmons, who is now at Auburn, definitely hurts but best believe the Wildcats have plenty of talent returning. 2026 quarterback Alijah Johnson and wide receiver Cederian Morgan are players to keep a close eye on.
25. Opelika
Another usual perennial power that had themselves a down 2023 season was Opelika. The Bulldogs have one of the state's top defensive lineman in 2025 defensive tackle Malik Autry, who notched 56 tackles and 3.5 sacks a year ago.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveal