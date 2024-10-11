High School

Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings (10/12/2024)

Auburn takes the No. 1 spot after upending Phenix City Central last week

Andy Villamarzo

Auburn High School s Ean Nation (9) carries against Lee during their game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday September 15, 2022.
Auburn High School s Ean Nation (9) carries against Lee during their game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday September 15, 2022. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Alabama Oct. 3-5 and there was plenty of great action taking place.

There's a new No. 1 team in the Yellowhammer State with Auburn upending Central-Phenix City, who comes in at No. 2, 38-33, and then followed by the Saraland Spartans and Thompson. As you'll see throughout our rankings things have begun to get shaken up a bit as we are now at the officially past the midway point of the season.

Here’s the complete breakdown of Alabama's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 7 of the 2024 season, as we see it.

High School On SI Top 25 Alabama football rankings

1. Auburn (6-0)

Auburn High School s Ean Nation (9) carries against Lee during their game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday Se
Auburn High School s Ean Nation (9) carries against Lee during their game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday September 15, 2022. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's time that Auburn rises to the No. 1 spot after what they did last week against Phenix City Central, defeating the Red Devils in a thilling 38-33. Great victory for the Tigers.

2. Phenix City Central (5-1)

The Red Devils fall from the top spot after a narrow 38-33 loss to Auburn (see above). Phenix City Central's next two games Carver Montgomery and Opelika, bot tough games ahead.

3. Saraland (6-0)

Saraland's KJ Lacey
Saraland's KJ Lacey looks to pass against Mountain Brook during the AHSAA Class 6A State Football Championship Game at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Friday December 2, 2022. / Mickey Welsh/Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Saraland came off a bye week refreshed and ran away with a 55-7 win over Baldwin County last Friday. This week they're taking on St. Paul's Episcopal on the road.

4. Clay-Chalkville (6-0)

Last week was another close call for Clay-Chalkville as they barely edged out Mountain Brook, 21-14.

5. Parker (6-1)

The Thundering Herd cruised to a 56-0 victory over Jackson-Olin. They'll take on Minor this week before they go on the road against Homewood.

6. Thompson (5-2)

Got to feel for the Warriors as they've lost both of their games by one point this season. Ouch.

7. Montgomery Catholic (6-0)

Catholic's Kingston Preyear
Catholic's Kingston Preyear (1) hands the ball off at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Catholic leads Charles Henderson 28-6 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Knights came off the week with their minds focused and it showed in a 65-0 rout of Carroll. Montgomery Catholic takes on Headline this week.

8. Hoover (5-2)

Hoover defeated Western 17-14 in the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase
Hoover defeated Western 17-14 in the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase / Hoover Football/X

Hard top drop these guys too far down after only falling 14-10 to Parker a couple wees ago. A meeting with Tuscaloosa County is coming up.

9. Enterprise (4-2)

The Wildcats had a solid 17-14 victory Carver Montgomery at home last Friday night. Now they have another test on deck against Opelika.

10. Carver Montgomery (5-1)

The Wolverines dropped a few spots after a 17-14 loss to Enterprise (see above) and now have upcoming matchups against Phenix City Central and Auburn ahead.

11. Hewitt-Trussville (5-2)

We can't drop Hewitt-Trussville too far down the list because of a 15-10 loss to Thompson. The Huskies look to bounce back this week against Prattville.

12. Mary G. Montgomery (6-1)

The Vikings kept the good times rolling when they cruised to a 31-6 victory over Bryant. This week Mary G. Montgomery faces Fairhope before they take on Baker.

13. Spain Park (6-0)

Not many teams can lay the claim to playing as well as Spain Park right now. The Jaguars remained undefeated after a 31-3 win over Chelsea.

14. Oxford (7-0)

The Yellow Jackets just keep rolling as they took care of business in a 27-0 win over Pell City.

15. Jackson (6-1)

The Aggies left no doubt out on the field when they cruised to a 40-13 victory over Orange Beach.

16. Baker (5-1)

The Hornets looked impressive in last week's 47-0 rout of Robertsdale. Now Baker hits the road to face Foley tonight.

17. T.R. Miller (7-0)

If you thought T.R. Miller was going to slow down at all, you would've been dead wrong. The Tigers remained undefeated after a 48-7 win over Cottage Hill Christian Academy.

18. Opelika (6-1)

Opelika's Tyrese Pitts
Opelika's Tyrese Pitts (13) recovers a muffed punt by Pike Road for a turnover during their game on the Pike Road High School campus in Pike Road, Ala., on Friday September 27, 2024. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the more impressive wins on last week Friday was that of Opelika when they defeated Dothan, 28-7.

19. Muscle Shoals (5-1)

The Trojans came off a bye week and defeated 56-42 Athens at home and are at Jasper tonight.

20. Gadsden City (5-1)

The Titans are winners of four in a row after a 55-0 victory over Lee. Gadsden City will hit the road and face Jasper.

21. Central of Clay County (7-0)

The Volunteers made sure they kept the undefeated record intact with a 29-7 win over Elmore County. Solid win for Central of Clay County.

22. Spanish Fort (6-1)

Impressive win after impressive win for the Toros and they added another under their belt with a 42-12 victory over Blount last Friday.

23. Vigor (6-0)

The Wolves enter this week's rankings after a 40-0 shellacking of Elberta. Next up is a road trip to Faith Academy.

24. Mountain Brook (4-3)

All three losses have come to teams that are ranked on this list: Clay-Chalkville, Oxford and Parker.

25. Austin (6-0)

Quarterback JL Davis has played really well this season, completing 65-of-112 passes for 1,149 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Auburn high makes a major statement in AHSAA football

Alabama high school football computer rankings (10/10/2024)

Alabama high school football head coach suspended due to improper filming: Report

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveal

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Alabama