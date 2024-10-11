Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings (10/12/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Alabama Oct. 3-5 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
There's a new No. 1 team in the Yellowhammer State with Auburn upending Central-Phenix City, who comes in at No. 2, 38-33, and then followed by the Saraland Spartans and Thompson. As you'll see throughout our rankings things have begun to get shaken up a bit as we are now at the officially past the midway point of the season.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Alabama's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 7 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 25 Alabama football rankings
1. Auburn (6-0)
It's time that Auburn rises to the No. 1 spot after what they did last week against Phenix City Central, defeating the Red Devils in a thilling 38-33. Great victory for the Tigers.
2. Phenix City Central (5-1)
The Red Devils fall from the top spot after a narrow 38-33 loss to Auburn (see above). Phenix City Central's next two games Carver Montgomery and Opelika, bot tough games ahead.
3. Saraland (6-0)
Saraland came off a bye week refreshed and ran away with a 55-7 win over Baldwin County last Friday. This week they're taking on St. Paul's Episcopal on the road.
4. Clay-Chalkville (6-0)
Last week was another close call for Clay-Chalkville as they barely edged out Mountain Brook, 21-14.
5. Parker (6-1)
The Thundering Herd cruised to a 56-0 victory over Jackson-Olin. They'll take on Minor this week before they go on the road against Homewood.
6. Thompson (5-2)
Got to feel for the Warriors as they've lost both of their games by one point this season. Ouch.
7. Montgomery Catholic (6-0)
The Knights came off the week with their minds focused and it showed in a 65-0 rout of Carroll. Montgomery Catholic takes on Headline this week.
8. Hoover (5-2)
Hard top drop these guys too far down after only falling 14-10 to Parker a couple wees ago. A meeting with Tuscaloosa County is coming up.
9. Enterprise (4-2)
The Wildcats had a solid 17-14 victory Carver Montgomery at home last Friday night. Now they have another test on deck against Opelika.
10. Carver Montgomery (5-1)
The Wolverines dropped a few spots after a 17-14 loss to Enterprise (see above) and now have upcoming matchups against Phenix City Central and Auburn ahead.
11. Hewitt-Trussville (5-2)
We can't drop Hewitt-Trussville too far down the list because of a 15-10 loss to Thompson. The Huskies look to bounce back this week against Prattville.
12. Mary G. Montgomery (6-1)
The Vikings kept the good times rolling when they cruised to a 31-6 victory over Bryant. This week Mary G. Montgomery faces Fairhope before they take on Baker.
13. Spain Park (6-0)
Not many teams can lay the claim to playing as well as Spain Park right now. The Jaguars remained undefeated after a 31-3 win over Chelsea.
14. Oxford (7-0)
The Yellow Jackets just keep rolling as they took care of business in a 27-0 win over Pell City.
15. Jackson (6-1)
The Aggies left no doubt out on the field when they cruised to a 40-13 victory over Orange Beach.
16. Baker (5-1)
The Hornets looked impressive in last week's 47-0 rout of Robertsdale. Now Baker hits the road to face Foley tonight.
17. T.R. Miller (7-0)
If you thought T.R. Miller was going to slow down at all, you would've been dead wrong. The Tigers remained undefeated after a 48-7 win over Cottage Hill Christian Academy.
18. Opelika (6-1)
One of the more impressive wins on last week Friday was that of Opelika when they defeated Dothan, 28-7.
19. Muscle Shoals (5-1)
The Trojans came off a bye week and defeated 56-42 Athens at home and are at Jasper tonight.
20. Gadsden City (5-1)
The Titans are winners of four in a row after a 55-0 victory over Lee. Gadsden City will hit the road and face Jasper.
21. Central of Clay County (7-0)
The Volunteers made sure they kept the undefeated record intact with a 29-7 win over Elmore County. Solid win for Central of Clay County.
22. Spanish Fort (6-1)
Impressive win after impressive win for the Toros and they added another under their belt with a 42-12 victory over Blount last Friday.
23. Vigor (6-0)
The Wolves enter this week's rankings after a 40-0 shellacking of Elberta. Next up is a road trip to Faith Academy.
24. Mountain Brook (4-3)
All three losses have come to teams that are ranked on this list: Clay-Chalkville, Oxford and Parker.
25. Austin (6-0)
Quarterback JL Davis has played really well this season, completing 65-of-112 passes for 1,149 yards and 12 touchdowns.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveal