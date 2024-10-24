Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings (10/24/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Alabama Oct. 14-19 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Yellowhammer State remains Auburn after upending Central-Phenix City, who comes in few weeks ago, and then followed by the Saraland Spartans and Oxford. As you'll see throughout our rankings things have begun to get shaken up a bit as we are now at the officially past the midway point of the season.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Alabama's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 9 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 25 Alabama football rankings
1. Auburn (8-0)
It's time that Auburn rises to the No. 1 spot after what they did a few weeks ago against Phenix City Central, defeating the Red Devils in a thilling 38-33. Great victory for the Tigers and making them deserving of the top ranking.
2. Saraland (8-0)
Saraland is coming off a 64-7 rout of Murphy last week. KJ Lacey this season has thrown for 1,493 yards and 21 touchdowns.
3. Oxford (8-0)
The Yellow Jackets moves up the list after picking up a strong 21-10 win over Clay-Chalkville. Oxford has Huffman, Florence and Buckhorn left on the schedule.
4. Opelika (8-1)
Only loss of the season came against No. 1 Auburn, but vault themselves up this list after a upset victory over Phenix City Central, 23-14.
5. Phenix City Central (6-2)
From being No. 1 for all those weeks, now the Red Devils have begun to free fall a little bit. First a loss to Auburn was followed by losing to Opelika.
6. Clay-Chalkville (7-1)
The Cougars suffered their first loss of the season to Oxford last week, 21-10. Clay-Chalkville will look to bounce back against Pinson Valley.
7. Parker (8-1)
The Thundering Herd pulled off a 27-17 victory over Homewood. They'll take on Woodlawn on the road this week before they head home versus Cullman the following week.
8. Hoover (6-2)
Hoover continued its turnaround season under Chip English as they narrowly defeated Thompson, 27-26. The Buccaneers have been an impressive group this fall.
9. Thompson (6-3)
Got to feel for the Warriors as they've lost all three of their games by one point this season. Ouch.
10. Montgomery Catholic (8-0)
The Knights came with their minds focused and it showed in a 53-14 rout of Greenville. Montgomery Catholic takes on Andalusia on the road this week.
11. Carver Montgomery (5-2)
The Wolverines did fall 31-26 against Phenix City Central and then fall by two scores to No. 1 Auburn ahead. It's definitely a tough stretch of games for these guys, but we won't drop them far down because of that.
12. Hewitt-Trussville (7-2)
We can't drop Hewitt-Trussville too far down the list because of a 15-10 loss to Thompson a few weeks ago. The Huskies trounced Oak Mountain handily, 63-0.
13. Mary G. Montgomery (8-1)
The Vikings kept the good times rolling when they pulled off a 35-31 victory over a ranked Baker crew. This week Mary G. Montgomery faces Davidson on the road.
14. Spain Park (8-0)
Not many teams can lay the claim to playing as well as Spain Park right now. The Jaguars remained undefeated after a 42-7 win over Calera.
15. Jackson (8-1)
The Aggies left no doubt out on the field when they cruised to a 48-0 victory over W.S. Neal.
16. Baker (6-2)
The Hornets dropped their second game of the season when they narrowly lost, 35-31, to Mary G. Montgomery.
17. T.R. Miller (8-0)
If you thought T.R. Miller was going to slow down at all, you would've been dead wrong. The Tigers remained undefeated after a 35-0 win over Excel over a week ago.
18. Enterprise (5-3)
The Wildcats bounced back from a 30-13 loss to Opelika with a 42-0 rout of JAG last week. This week Enterprise takes on Smiths Station.
19. Central of Clay County (9-0)
The Volunteers made sure they kept the undefeated record intact with a 46-22 win over Beauregard. Another solid win in the books for Central of Clay County.
20. Spanish Fort (7-1)
Impressive win after impressive win for the Toros and they added another under their belt with a 31-15 victory over Gulf Shores a couple weeks ago.
21. Vigor (8-0)
The Wolves entered last week's rankings after a 48-7 shellacking of Faith Academy. Vigor followed it up with a 19-2 win against Williamson last week.
22. Mountain Brook (6-3)
All three losses have come to teams that are ranked on this list: Clay-Chalkville, Oxford and Parker.
23. Austin (8-0)
Quarterback JL Davis has played really well this season, completing 95-of-158 passes for 1,563 yards and 17 touchdowns to just two interceptions.
24. St. Paul's Episcopal (7-1)
Not many times you can lose a game and vault yourself into the rankings, but falling 19-14 to No. 3 Saraland did the trick a couple weeks ago.
25. Daphne (6-3)
We know the Trojans have some losses and now re-enter this list. Daphne's three have all come against teams on this list, including Baker, Mary G. Montgomery and Spanish Fort.
