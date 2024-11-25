Top 25 Alabama High School Football Rankings (11/25/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Alabama Nov. 22 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
There's a new No. 1 team in the Yellowhammer State remains Auburn after upending Central-Phenix City, who comes in few weeks ago, and then followed by the Saraland Spartans and Oxford. As you'll see throughout our rankings things have begun to get shaken up a bit as we are now at the officially past the midway point and at the end of the regular season.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Alabama's elite high school football teams, as the AHSAA state playoffs continue to play out this 2024 season, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 25 Alabama football rankings
1. Saraland (12-0)
Saraland is coming off a 45-19 rout of Spain Park last week. KJ Lacey this season has thrown for over 2,200 yards and 31 touchdowns.
2. Oxford (13-0)
The Yellow Jackets moved up the list after picking up a strong 28-26 win over Fort Payne. Oxford just keeps rolling as one of the state's remaning undefeated teams.
3. Phenix City Central (10-2)
From being No. 1 for all those weeks, now the Red Devils have begun to free fall a little bit. First a loss to Auburn was followed by losing to Opelika. They have finally started to look a lot more like themselves in these playoffs. Another state title run left in them perhaps?
4. Parker (12-1)
The Thundering Herd really looked impressive in last week's 35-10 victory over Muscle Shoals. Parker will have their hands full with Oxford this week.
5. Thompson (10-3)
Got to feel for the Warriors as they've lost all three of their games by one point this season. Ouch. Thompson pulled off a stunning 34-21 win over previous No. 1 Auburn.
6. Hoover (9-3)
After a thrilling 32-29 victory over Opelika a couple weeks ago, the main questions are can the Buccaneers win it all and when's Chip English getting the interim tag removed? Hoover's season ended last week with a 17-7 loss to Phenix City Central.
7. Auburn (10-1)
In what looked like it was shaping up to become a magical season for the Tigers, ended with a disappointing 34-21 loss to Thompson.
8. Carver Montgomery (6-3)
How did Carver Montgomery make such a leap up the rankings? A 44-35 victory over Opelika did that, evan though they have losses to Auburn and Phenix City Central in tight ball games.
9. Opelika (9-3)
In an absolute heartbreaker, Opelika's season ends with a 32-29 loss against Hoover.
10. Spain Park (12-1)
Not many teams can lay the claim to playing as well as Spain Park right now. The Jaguars season ended with a 45-19 loss to top-ranked Saraland.
11. Montgomery Catholic (12-0)
The Knights came with their minds focused and it showed in a 38-0 rout of Andalusia a few weeks ago. Montgomery Catholic last week defeated Central of Clay County, 21-9.
12. Jackson (12-1)
The Aggies left no doubt out on the field when they cruised to a 41-10 victory over Tallassee last week.
13. Vigor (12-1)
The Wolves continued their winning ways with a 41-10 shellacking of UMS-Wright Prep. Vigor had a tough test against Baker a few weeks ago, barely falling 10-9.
14. Enterprise (8-5)
The Wildcats' season ended last week in a 31-7 loss to Thompson.
15. Baker (9-3)
The Hornets dropped only their third game of the season when they lost, 30-14, to Enterprise.
16. Pike Road (10-3)
We fully expected the matchup between Pike Road and Hueytown to be an knock out, drag it out kinda playoff game. Pike Road came out on top with a 11-8 win.
17. Hewitt-Trussville (8-3)
We can't drop Hewitt-Trussville too far down the list because of a 15-10 loss to Thompson a few weeks ago. The Huskies fall a spot after a narrow 17-14 loss to Baker (see above).
18. Central of Clay County (12-1)
The Volunteers undefeated season ended at the hands of Montgomery Catholic, 21-9.
19. Moody (10-2)
The Blue Devils made easy work of Ramsay last week, winning handily 49-7.
20. Muscle Shoals (9-3)
From one tough team to another is the road the Trojans are taking through these Class 6A playoffs. Muscle Shoals' season ended against a tough Parker squad, 35-10.
21. Hueytown (9-4)
The Golden Gophers' deep playoff run ended with a narrow 11-8 loss to Pike Road.
22. Mountain Brook (8-4)
All four losses have come to teams that are ranked on this list: Clay-Chalkville, Oxford and Parker (twice).
23. Vestavia Hills (6-6)
The Rebels have undoubtedly been one of the state's best teams despite their record. Their season ended last week after a 41-21 loss to Phenix City Central.
24. Mary G. Montgomery (9-2)
The Vikings kept the good times rolling when they pulled off a 24-14 victory over a solid Davidson crew. Last week, Mary G. Montgomery fell to Vestavia Hills at home.
25. Daphne (7-4)
We know the Trojans have some losses and now re-enter this list. Daphne's three have all come against teams on this list, including Baker, Mary G. Montgomery, Thompson and Spanish Fort.
