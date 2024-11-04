Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings (11/4/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Alabama Oct. 31-Nov. 2 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Yellowhammer State remains Auburn after upending Central-Phenix City, who comes in few weeks ago, and then followed by the Saraland Spartans and Oxford. As you'll see throughout our rankings things have begun to get shaken up a bit as we are now at the officially past the midway point and at the end of the regular season.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Alabama's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 11 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 25 Alabama football rankings
1. Auburn (9-0)
It's time that Auburn rises to the No. 1 spot after what they did a few weeks ago against Phenix City Central, defeating the Red Devils in a thilling 38-33. Great victory for the Tigers and making them deserving of the top ranking.
2. Saraland (9-0)
Saraland is coming off a 42-0 rout of Theodore a couple weeks ago. KJ Lacey this season has thrown for 1,493 yards and 21 touchdowns.
3. Oxford (10-0)
The Yellow Jackets moved up the list after picking up a strong 21-10 win over Clay-Chalkville. Oxford just keeps rolling as one of the state's remaning undefeated teams.
4. Carver Montgomery (6-3)
How did Carver Montgomery make such a leap up the rankings? A 44-35 victory over Opelika did that, evan though they have losses to Auburn and Phenix City Central in tight ball games.
5. Opelika (8-2)
Only losses of the season have come against No. 1 Auburn and Carver Montgomery (see above). Now they'll await where they'll be in the postseason.
6. Phenix City Central (7-2)
From being No. 1 for all those weeks, now the Red Devils have begun to free fall a little bit. First a loss to Auburn was followed by losing to Opelika. They finally bounced back with a 52-14 win over JAG last week.
7. Parker (9-1)
The Thundering Herd pulled off a win over Woodlawn on the road last week and return home to take on Cullman to finish the regular season.
8. Hoover (8-2)
Hoover continued its turnaround season under interim head coach Chip English as they defeated Vestavia Hills, 35-20, a couple weeks ago. The Buccaneers have been an impressive group this fall and we think that interim tag will be coming off at season's end.
9. Thompson (7-3)
Got to feel for the Warriors as they've lost all three of their games by one point this season. Ouch.
10. Montgomery Catholic (9-0)
The Knights came with their minds focused and it showed in a 38-0 rout of Andalusia. Montgomery Catholic takes on Holtville at home this week.
11. Hewitt-Trussville (8-2)
We can't drop Hewitt-Trussville too far down the list because of a 15-10 loss to Thompson a few weeks ago. The Huskies trounced Tuscaloosa County handily, 49-0.
12. Mary G. Montgomery (9-1)
The Vikings kept the good times rolling when they pulled off a 24-14 victory over a solid Davidson crew. This week Mary G. Montgomery faces Vestavia Hills at home.
13. Spain Park (10-0)
Not many teams can lay the claim to playing as well as Spain Park right now. The Jaguars remained undefeated after a 35-12 win over Gardendale.
14. Jackson (9-1)
The Aggies left no doubt out on the field when they cruised to a 55-7 victory over Satsuma.
15. Baker (8-2)
The Hornets dropped their second game of the season when they narrowly lost, 35-31, to Mary G. Montgomery. Baker bounced back with a 34-14 win over Fairhope.
16. T.R. Miller (10-0)
If you thought T.R. Miller was going to slow down at all, you would've been dead wrong. The Tigers remained undefeated heading into the playoffs after a 49-12 win over W.S. Neal.
17. Enterprise (6-4)
The Wildcats bounced back from a 30-13 loss to Opelika with a 42-0 rout of JAG a couple weeks ago. Last week, Enterprise rolled to a 56-6 Smiths Station befoe falling to a very good Choctawhatchee team out of Florida.
18. Central of Clay County (10-0)
The Volunteers made sure they kept the undefeated record intact with a 41-1 win over Pell City. Another solid win in the books for Central of Clay County.
19. Vigor (9-0)
The Wolves continued their winning ways with a 40-0 shellacking of Rain. Vigor had a tough test against Baker last week, barely falling 10-9.
20. Mountain Brook (7-3)
All three losses have come to teams that are ranked on this list: Clay-Chalkville, Oxford and Parker.
21. Spanish Fort (8-2)
Not many times you can lose a game and vault yourself back into the rankings, but defeating St. Paul's Episcopal 27-13 did tha for Spanish Fort last week.
22. Daphne (7-3)
We know the Trojans have some losses and now re-enter this list. Daphne's three have all come against teams on this list, including Baker, Mary G. Montgomery and Spanish Fort.
23. Williamson (9-1)
The Lions find themselves back in the rankings, bouncing back from a loss to Vigor with a 35-0 win over LeFlore.
24. Muscle Shoals (7-2)
The Trojans find themselves back into the Top 25 mix after pulling off an impressive 29-22 win over Austin last week.
25. Vestavia Hills (5-5)
The Rebels might be 5-5, but all of their losses have come to teams in these rankings. Vestavia Hills' victory over Clay-Chalkville vaults them in this week.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveal