Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings (9/2/2024)

Daphne enters this week's at No. 24 in our 2024 Alabama high school football rankings

Andy Villamarzo

Central Phenix City's Cameron Coleman (8) breaks free for a touchdown after a catch as Central Phenix City faces Thompson in the Class 7A football state championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Central Phenix City defeated Thompson 21-19.
Central Phenix City's Cameron Coleman (8) breaks free for a touchdown after a catch as Central Phenix City faces Thompson in the Class 7A football state championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Central Phenix City defeated Thompson 21-19. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Alabama Aug. 29-30 and there was plenty of great action taking place.

The No. 1 team in the Yellowhammer State remains Central-Phenix City followed by the Saraland Spartans. As you'll see throughout our rankings, Central Alabama is well represented.

Here’s the complete breakdown of Alabama's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 3 of the 2024 season, as we see it.

2024 SBLive Football Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings

1. Central-Phenix City (2-0)

Central Phenix City's Andrew Alford (13) celebrates with his team as Central Phenix City faces Thompson in the Class 7A footb
Central Phenix City's Andrew Alford (13) celebrates with his team as Central Phenix City faces Thompson in the Class 7A football state championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Central Phenix City defeated Thompson 21-19. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Red Devils' quarterback Andrew Alford has thrown for 289 yards and five touchdowns through the first two weeks.

2. Saraland (2-0)

Saraland's KJ Lacey
Saraland's KJ Lacey passes against Mountain Brook during the AHSAA Class 6A State Football Championship Game at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Friday December 2, 2022. Ms04 / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

KJ Lacey opened up the season with an impressive performance, throwing for 326 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-27 win over Jackson a couple weeks ago. Defeated Blount 59-6 in Week 2.

3. Thompson (1-1)

Thompson's Trakel Howard
Thompson's Trakel Howard (12) runs the ball as Central Phenix City faces Thompson in the Class 7A football state championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Central Phenix City defeated Thompson 21-19. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Warriors bounced back of its Week 1 loss to Grayson and went on the road, defeating Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee) 27-21.

4. Clay-Chalkville (2-0)

Aaron Frye has looked good in his first two starts at quarterback for Clay-Chalkville, completing 28-of-35 passes for 527 yards and seven scores.

5. Hillcrest (2-0)

The Jaguars continued their winning ways by defeated Andalusia last week 13-10.

6. Enterprise (2-0)

Enterprise has looked solid in its first couple of weeks and is coming off a 24-6 victory over Pike Road.

Follow SBLive Alabama throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

7. Auburn (2-0)

After beating up on North Miami Beach (Florida) last week, the Tigers cruised by Vestavia Hills 52-17.

8. Montgomery Catholic (2-0)

The Knights have received good quarterback play from JJ Williams, with the junior throwng for 321 yards and five touchdowns.

9. Parker (2-0)

The Thundering Herd looked impressive in last week's 30-16 victory over Mountain Brook.

10. Dothan (2-0)

It was another impressive week as the Wolves downed Monroe 49-21. It sets up a crucial Week 3 matchup against Enterprise.

11. Hewitt-Trussville (2-0)

Noah Dobbins has played well under center for the Huskies, completing 19-of-24 for 233 yards and six touchdowns through two games.

12. Mary G. Montgomery (1-1)

The Vikings are coming off a gritty 21-17 victory over Gulf Shores, sending the Dolphins to 0-2.

13. Carver Montgomery (2-0)

Carver Montgomery has put together two strong outings back-to-back, with blowout wins over Vestavia Hills and Percy Julian.

14. Baker (2-0)

Tristan Robinson, a junior running back, has rushed for 153 yards on 33 carries and has scored three touchdowns.

15. Spain Park (2-0)

The Jaguars have averaged 38.5 points per game through the first two weeks, and are coming off a thrilling 39-37 win over Hoover.

16. Hoover (1-1)

Hoover defeated Western 17-14 in the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase
Hoover defeated Western 17-14 in the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase / Hoover Football/X

Coming off a thrilling 17-14 win over Western (Florida) down in South Florida, the Buccaneers dropped a close game against rival Spain Park.

17. Oxford (2-0)

Mason Mims through two games has completed 51-of-64 passes for 747 yards and four touchdowns.

18. Prattville (2-0)

The Lions improved to 2-0 after a solid 34-13 victory over Stanhope Elmore last week.

19. Gulf Shores (0-2)

Ramsay's Ashton Ashford (2) is swarmed by Gulf Shores High tacklers during the 5A AHSAA State Championship Game
Ramsay's Ashton Ashford (2) is swarmed by Gulf Shores High tacklers during the 5A AHSAA State Championship Game in Bryant-Denny Stadium Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

We're not going to completely ding the Dolphins. Gulf Shores fell barely 21-17 to Mary G. Montgomery. Now the Dolphins have a big tilt versus No. 2 Saraland.

20. Jackson (1-1)

After putting up a fight to a top five team last week, the Aggies bounced back with a 42-20 win over Demopolis.

21. Muscle Shoals (1-1)

Muscle Shoals picked up their first win of the season last week over Florence, a 31-13 rout.

22. Gadsden City (1-1)

The Titans fall a couple spots in this week's rankings after dropping a 42-14 decision to No. 11 Hewitt-Trussville.

23. Opelika (2-0)

Bulldogs looked good in last week's 48-13 victory over Callaway. Now Opelika gears up for a Top 25 tilt with No. 7 Auburn.

24. Daphne (2-0)

Daphne's Nick Clark (45) scores a touchdown against Carver during their game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday
Daphne's Nick Clark (45) scores a touchdown against Carver during their game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday evening August 25, 2022. Carver27 / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Daphne became the latest team to knock off a Florida team, defeating Pine Forest 34-7 last week.

25. Mountain Brook (1-1)

The Spartans played well in a 30-16 loss to No. 9 Parker last week. Up next is Hueytown on the road.

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveal

Published
Andy Villamarzo

