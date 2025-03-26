Top 25 Alabama high school softball rankings (3/25/2025)
There wasn’t much movement in this week’s Alabama high school softball rankings, with most of the top teams in the state retaining their spots.
With regional play beginning for many teams, you will start to see the separation of the good teams from the great teams.
Here is this week’s High School On SI Alabama Top 25.
1. Orange Beach (11-0)
Last week: 1
The Makos are not only one of the best teams in Alabama but also in the country. Daigle Wilson scored two of Orange Beach’s two runs in a win over Pace, while South Carolina commit KG Favors struck out six 12 batters in a complete-game effort.
2. Thompson (23-2)
Last week: 2
Thompson won 1-0 after a hard-fought battle against Hartselle on Thursday, moving to 23 wins on the season.
3. Curry (20-1)
Last week: 3
The Yellowjackets are on a 17-game winning streak.
4. Springville (23-3)
Last week: 4
The Springville Tigers are looking to extend their winning streak to seven with a victory over Whitney Young.
5. Central-Phenix City (19-2)
The Red Devils blew right past Baldwin County 11-4. They have now won 10 games by six runs or more so far this season.
6. West Limestone (22-2)
Last week: 6
The Wildcats have been on a tear of late, winning 16 in a row, including their latest victory over St. Paul. They have been hitting the cover off the ball with a .519 batting average behind pitcher JuliAnn Kyle, who is not only a great pitcher but also a great hitter. She went 2-for-3 with two home runs and six RBIs.
7. St. James (26-5)
Last week: 7
The Trojans had another dominant pitching performance against Prattville, winning 4-1. Emily Needham pitched a complete game, surrendering only one earned run on three hits and racking up 14 strikeouts.
8. Wetumpka (30-4)
Last week: 8
The Indians have won four straight including a 16-1 blowout win over Pisgah. Already 17 times this season, they have beaten teams by seven runs or more. Sophie Arant was brilliant in the circle and hitting the ball. pitching four innings and going 3-for-3.
9. Tuscaloosa County (21-3)
Last week: 9
The Wildcats extended their win streak to 12 with a victory over American Christian Academy. This is the 11th time this season they have won by five or more runs.
10. Spanish Fort (18-4)
Last week: 10
The Toros have won seven straight, including a forfeit by Trousdale County on Monday afternoon.
11. Alexandria (16-4-1)
Last week: 11
The Cubs were shut out by Saint James 7-0, but earlier in the week they won their 12th straight with a victory over Benjamin Russell.
12. Daphne (17-2)
Last week: 12
The Trojans' win streak continues as they outscore their opponents by seven runs per contest.
13. Cherokee County (14-1)
Last week: 13
The Warriors extended their winning streak to four after defeating Sylvania 14-0. The Warriors have now won five games by seven runs or more so far this season. The Warriors will face Etowah County on March 31 in their first in-conference action this season.
14. Moody (19-7)
Last week: 14
The Blue Devils have won three of their last four, defeating John Carroll 13-3. They have won eight games by eight runs or more this season.
15. Chilton County (22-4-1)
Last week: 15
The Tigers have won 15 out their last 16 games including a 9-3 victory Monday over Hardling Academy.
16. Sparkman (21-6)
Last week: 17
The Senators have been on a five-game winning streak including victories over Auburn and the Scottsboro Wildcats, winning 8-4 and 10-2, respectively. Eden Parker was the star in their victory over Scottsboro, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
17. Gulf Shores (18-10)
Last week: Unranked
The Dolphins ended their two-game losing streak by defeating Cordova 15-3. Dickerson County ended the Dolphins" five-game winning streak before they bounced back against Cordova.
18. Boaz (13-3)
Last week: Unranked
The Pirates have started the season 4-0 in regional play after victories over the Crossville Lions, whom they swept.
19. Baker (19-7)
Last week: 19
The Hornets continue their win streak including a 15-13 slugfest over Mary Montgomery.
20. Athens (15-7)
Last week: Unranked
The Golden Eagles made it six in a row with a dominating performance over Decatur, 17-0. They have won eight games by more than eight runs this season,
21. Wicksburg (23-5)
Last week: Unranked
The Panthers won their 20th consecutive game over the Columbia Central Lions, 7-0. Seven different players got hits in the victory.
22. Pleasant Valley (18-4)
Last week: Unranked
The Raiders dropped a game to the Alexandria Cubs, 11-1, after winning 14 straight games.
23. Waterloo (15-5)
Last week: Unranked
The Cougars sit in first place in their region with a perfect 4-0 record, although they were dominated by Community 13-0. Coming into this game, the Cougars had won six straight.
24. Lawrence County (19-7)
Last week: 17
The Red Devils still sit in first place despite recently losing to Yorkville 6-3.
25. Bessemer Academy (5-1)
Last week: Unranked
The Rebels have won five of six to start the season and three straight road victories, winning by an average of 10 runs this season.