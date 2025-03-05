Vote: Alabama High School Baseball Player of the Week (3/4/2025)
The high school baseball season rolls on in the state of Alabama. This season has provided some exciting moments, thrilling upsets and tremendous performances. We can expect more of the same throughout the season. With that being said, we ask you, the fans, to vote on the High School on SI Alabama high school baseball player of the week.
Voting closes on March 9 at 11:59 p.m.
Jashaun Moten, Tuscaloosa County
In three games, Moten tallied five hits in 10 at-bats. He finished with four home runs, nine RBIs and six runs scored. He also had a perfect fielding percentage by recording five putouts in the same amount of chances.
Levi Parrish, Appalachian
In three games, Parrish went 5/9 with two doubles, four RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored. He also pitched four innings in the 12-0 win over Skyline that saw him allow only two hits while striking out six batters.
Garrett Price, Isabella
In two games, Price went 5/6 with one triple, five RBIs and three runs scored. This two-game stretch was his best of the season so far, and he will look to build upon this success.
Zac Grossmann, Evangel Christian
In a week that saw the Lightning play four games, Grossmann found success in three of the games. He finished his week with six hits in 10 at-bats. He also finished with two home runs, one double, 11 RBIs and six runs scored.
Brayden Entrekin, Russellville
In three games, Entrekin finished with five hits, two extra base hits, seven RBIs, four stolen bases and two runs scored. He also made two appearances from the mound in the wins over Hamilton and Itawamba Agricultural (MS). In eight innings of work, he allowed three hits, zero runs and struck out 12 batters.
Isaiah Simon, Carver Birmingham
In three games, Simon finished with six hits in nine at-bats. He recorded one triple, three doubles, seven RBIs and scored two runs. He was also a problem on the base paths as he stole four total bases.
Owen Brackin, Hatton
In four games, Brackin finished with seven hits, two triples, one double, seven RBIs, six runs scored and one stolen base. He also recorded four putouts in as many chances versus Colbert County and Austin.
Hunter Stallings, Cedar Bluff
In four games, Stallings went 7/12 with two extra base hits, four RBIs, six runs scored and two stolen bases. He also made an appearance from the mound in the 5-2 versus Chattooga (GA). He pitched two innings and struck out five batters while allowing only one hit.
Bryce Masters, Prattville Christian Academy
In four games last week, Masters went 6/11 with two home runs, two doubles, six RBIs and six runs scored. His two home run game versus Thomasville should help build his confidence as the season continues.
Connor Nelson, Leeds
In three games last week, Nelson tallied five hits in nine at-bats. He finished with two extra base hits, six RBIs, four runs scored and six stolen bases. He also finished with seven putouts in the 14-4 win over Pinson Valley.