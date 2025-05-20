Vote: Alabama high school softball player of the week (5/20/2025)
The 2025 high school softball season in Alabama has come to its end, and it was an exciting season from start to finish. The championship series' delivered as promised, and it was a fitting end to the season that was.
These 10 players that have been nominated for the final player of the week poll went above and beyond as they did everything they could to try and help their team close out the season with an exclamation point. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the finalHigh School on SI Alabama softball player of the week for 2025
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll
Voting will close on May 25 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominations:
Abbie Ellenburg, Wicksburg
In four games last week which eventually ended with Wicksburg winning the Class 3A state championship, Ellenburg finished with eight hits, one triple, seven RBIs and two runs scored.
Emily Needham, Saint James
In the five games Saint James played in last week, Needham put on some amazing performances as she pitched in all five games. For the week, she pitched 34.1 innings allowing 31 total hits with only 12 runs scored. Needham also struck out 35 batters during the week.
Khloe Broadwater, Central
In the 8-2 win over Fairhope, Broadwater finished with three hits, two doubles, two RBIs and one run scored.
Lily Brewer, Auburn
In the 1-0 win over Daphne, Brewer pitched a complete game where she allowed seven hits, zero runs, three walks and struck out 10 batters. She also went 3-for-3 from the plate with two triples and one run scored in the 6-5 loss to Sparkman.
Katie King, Orange Beach
In four games for the Makos, King finished with nine hits, one home run, two doubles, four RBIs and seven runs scored as Orange Beach finished their season by winning the Class 4A state championship.
Miley McMullan, Orange Beach
In the 15-0 and 13-0 wins over West Blocton and Satsuma, McMullan pitched 9 inning combined with three hits allowed, zero runs, zero walks and struck out 10 batters.
Ambrey Taylor, Curry
In six games in the final week of the season, Curry finished with 12 hits, one home run, one triple, four doubles, four RBIs, four stolen bases and nine runs scored.
Dahlia Ganz, Wicksburg
In the four wins last week, Ganz finished with five hits, four doubles, one stolen base and five runs scored. Like Ellenburg, she showed patience and poise at the plate which allowed her to help her team secure the state championship.
Teagan Revette, Orange Beach
Revette was another member of the Makos' squad that enjoyed success from the plate last week. She finished with six hits, one triple, four doubles, five RBIs and five runs scored.
Lily Stanford, Saint James
In five games last week, Stanford managed to record at least one hit in every game. She finished her week with nine hits, two doubles, one RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored.