Vote: Who Are The Top Returning Alabama High School Wide Receivers for 2025?
As we get closer to the season, we continue our previews of the top returning high school football players in the country, we take a look at some of the best high school school wide receivers in the state of Alabama. This might be the most talented positional group in the state, led by 5-star and Alabama commit, Cederian Morgan.
Each of these nominees are electric, game-breaking wide receivers who can take the top off of the defense. The 2025 season in Alabama will be an exciting one to watch as these skilled wideouts will put on a show for the fans.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning high school wide receiver in Alabama for the 2025 season.
Here are the nominations:
Kena Rego, Spain Park
The 3-star prospect returns as the leading receiver in the state entering 2025. Last season, Rego caught 79 passes for 1,587 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also finished with 1,686 all-purpose yards.
Brody Jones, St. Michael Catholic
The South Alabama commit finished the 2024 season with 104 receptions, 1,581 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 15 yards per reception, and his longest reception went for 78-yards. Jones also finished with 1,982 all-purpose yards last season.
Jaylin Taylor, Oxford
Taylor, who is currently committed to the Marshall Thundering Herd, finished with 89 receptions, 1,436 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He also averaged 16 yards per reception, and his longest reception went for 78 yards. On top of his 1,436 receiving yards, Taylor finished with 1,619 all-purpose yards.
Cederian Morgan, Benjamin Russell
Morgan enters the 2025 season as one of the top receiver prospects in the entire nation. The Alabama Crimson Tide commit finished the 2024 season with 70 receptions for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Keeyun Chapman, Jackson
Chapman is another elite prospect that returns this season for Jackson. Last year, Chapman finished with 51 receptions for 1,322 yards and 17 touchdowns. Chapman averaged nearly 26 yards per reception, and he had nine games where he tallied more than 75 yards receiving.
Corey Barber, Spain Park
The Ole Miss Rebel commit finished with 74 receptions, 1,429 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in 2024. He also averaged nearly 20 yards per reception, and his longest reception went for 87 yards.
Marquez Daniel, Booker T. Washington
The Florida Gators went into Alabama and Auburn territory to secure one of the top in-state receivers for the class of 2026. Last season, Daniel finished with 38 receptions for 757 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also tallied 1,119 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns.
Josiah Dozier, Moody
Dozier, who is currently committed to the University of South Florida, finished the 2024 season with 45 receptions, 1,081 yards, 17 touchdowns and an average of 24 yards per reception.
B.J. Bedgood, Benjamin Russell
The 3-star wide receiver finished the 2024 season with 57 receptions, 1,010 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns. He also recorded nearly 18 yards per reception to go along with his 1,186 all-purpose yards.
Rhys Dorsey, Bob Jones
The South Florida Bulls commit finished the 2024 season with 41 receptions, 763 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 18.6 yards per reception, and his longest reception went for 91-yards. Dorsey also tallied 1,213 all-purpose yards and 12 total touchdowns.
Tucker Tomlinson, St. Michael Catholic
Tomlinson is another talented receiver from St. Michael Catholic who returns for the 2025 season. In 2024, Tomlinson finished with 66 receptions, 1,283 yards and 14 touchdowns.
DeShawn Spencer, Saraland
The Duke University commit finished the 2024 season with 54 receptions, 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also tallied 1,220 all-purpose yards with 15 total touchdowns.
Carter Feagin, McAdory
Feagin finished the 2024 season with 58 receptions, 1,016 yards and six touchdowns with an average of 17.5 yards per reception. He also tallied at least 70 yards receiving in eight games including a 250-yard performance in the 31-10 over Central.
Kyle Boice, Billingsley
In 2024, Boice finished with 53 receptions for 1,120 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 21 yards per reception, and Boice also tallied 1,678 all-purpose yards.
