Vote: Who is the Palm Beach County High School Softball Player of the Week? - Feb. 22, 2026

As we get ready for the second week of action for high school softball in Palm Beach County, Florida, it is time to recognize some of the outstanding players from the first week of action.
Cardinal Newman and King's Academy lead the way with two nominees each.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Palm Beach County high school softball player of the week.
Here are this week's nominations:
Madison Luft, West Boca Raton
Luft has got off to a roaring start as she has hit three home runs in the first three games of the season, two of which came in the 9-4 win over Westminster Academy. Through the first three games of the season, she has tallied eight total hits, two doubles, eight RBIs and six runs scored to go along with her three home runs.
Julianne Severson, Berean Christian
In the 14-11 win over Port St. Lucie, Severson finished with three hits, one triple, one double, four RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored.
Hailey Goode, Oxbridge Academy
In the 10-0 win over Palm Beach Central, Goode went 4/4 with three runs scored and one stolen base.
Peyton Williamson, Suncoast
In the 24-3 win over Pahokee, Williamson finished with two hits, both of which were triples, five RBIs and three runs scored.
Brielle Cardoso, Dwyer
In the 9-3 win over Dr. Joaquin Garcia, Cardoso finished with two hits, one double and three RBIs.
Gracyn Needle, King's Academy
In the 15-5 win over South Fork and the 14-11 win over Okeechobee, Needle hit three home runs, drove in five runs and scored eight runs. Defensively, she recorded six putouts and six assists as she finished the week with a perfect fielding percentage.
Kiah Haston, Palm Beach Central
In the 19-7 win over Olympic Heights, Haston finished with three hits, one home run, two doubles, five RBIs and three runs scored.
Gabby D’Arcangelo, Wellington
In the 17-0 win over Olympic Heights, D'Arcangelo tallied two hits, one home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Lily Stone, King's Academy
In the wins over South Fork and Okeechobee, Stone finished with six hits combined, two triples, six RBIs, two stolen bases and six runs scored.
Madelyn Horner, Cardinal Newman
In the 23-6 win over Atlantic Christian, Horner was 3/3 with one home run, one double, six RBIs and two runs scored. In the 15-8 loss to Calvary Christian Academy, Horner tallied another hit that drove in two runs.
Sydney Mahoney, Cardinal Newman
In the lone week last week, Mahoney went 4/4 with two doubles, three RBIs and scored two runs.
