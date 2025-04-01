Vote: Who is the top returning high school quarterback in Alabama heading into spring of 2025?
Alabama high school football spring practices are underway as of a few days ago, and in the past the Yellowhammer State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the United States.
Why not take a look into the future with the top passers in the pocket from Alabama, shall we?
The state has continued to develop some of the top high school quarterbacks in recent years, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from Alabama. High school football is transforming into a pass-first system all across the country, so it is now surprise The Yellowhammer State is following the trend.
The following is a list and voting poll of top returning Alabama quarterbacks heading into the 2025 spring. Take a look at our nominees and then vote in our poll that's at the bottom of the page.
Voting will conclude Thursday, May 1st, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
Landon Duckworth, Jackson
Landon Duckworth out of Jackson High School is one of the best athletes in the state. Recently he has earned CO-state champion, 2x basketball state champion, and 4x1 track state champion. In his junior year at Jackson he threw for 3,439 yards completing 162-of-243 attempts and cashed in for 51 total touchdowns.
Brock Bradley, Spain Park
Bradley has been a Clemson Football commit since August of last year and rightfully so. During his 13 game stretch in his junior season Bradley connected on 32 touchdowns all while gaining 2,687 yards on an impressive 65% completion rate.
Sammy Dunn, Vigor
The three star prospect out of Vigor High School is an electric player who plays with a ton of confidence. While his full junior year statistics are not public, we do have stats through the first five games of the season. In those games he had 872 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and just one interception.
Bryson Riggins, Russell County
Riggins is a 5'10 155-pound quarterback, and may be the fastest one on the list. The dual threat quarterback out of Russell County High School threw for 3,246 passing yards and 40 passing touchdowns, 9 of them in one game, all in his junior season.
Trent Seaborn, Thompson
Seaborn will be the first class of 2027 player on the list, and is the director of one of the highest ranked team in all of Alabama. In his sophomore year he led the team to a 11-3 record finishing with 2,675 passing yards and 26 touchdowns, all while playing playing the saxophone during halftime of his games.
Reid McBride, Montgomery Academy
Mcbride is the first class of 2028 quarterback to appear on the list and there is a reason his name is being mentioned so early. In his freshmen year at Montgomery Academy the 6'2 quarterback threw for 2,826 yards and 34 touchdowns with only 4 interceptions. He also ran for 349 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Dylan Reese, Parker
Reese is the quarterback of one of the most succesful programs in Alabama high school football. In his junior season, the 6 foot quarterback threw for 1,876 passing yards and 14 touchdowns, leading his team to a 10-1 record.
Kingston Preyear, Benjamin Russell
Preyear is class of 2028, and brings a ton of excitement to high school football in Alabama. In his freshmen year at quarterback, he threw for 20 touchdowns and 1,787 passing yards on 70% completion rate. He also led his team to the 5A state championship in which they were victorious.
Colby Key, Opelika
Class of 2027 quarterback Colby Key has grea tpotential heading into his junior year at Opelika. The six foot 175 pound quarterback totaled 1,249 yards and 11 touchdowns, while having the number 1 completion rate in 7A. (76%)
Cayden Hofbauer, Mountain Brook
In the first full year of Hofbauer's career as the starting quarterback, he showed a great leap in development, not only in the air but on the ground. He completed 72 passes for 1,116 yards for 10 touchdowns, and ran for 633 yards.