Vote: Who is the top returning high school running back in Alabama heading into 2024?
SBLive recently featured 12 running backs across Alabama who should be among the best in the state this upcoming high school football season.
Alabama high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 21-23 and the Yellowhammer State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Southeast United States.
Now we're giving you, the reader, the chance to vote for the top returning running back playing in the Yellowhammer State this fall.
All of the candidates already have varsity experience under their belt as starting running backs.
Click the link above to read about the top returning running backs and then vote in the poll below.
Voting will conclude Saturday, August 23, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveal