Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Alabama high school football Player of the Week? (10/29/2024)
Week 10 of the 2024 Alabama high school football season produced some highlight-reel performances on both sides of the ball.
We looked at schools across the “Heart of Dixie” and nominated 10 athletes for games played Oct. 24-26.
We ask you to check out the nominees and cast your vote below for Alabama High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Opelika K Reese Beasley.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
K.J. Lacey, QB, Saraland
Texas commit threw for more than 250 yards and three TDs to march the Spartans past Theodore, 42-0, and to an unbeaten regular season (9-0).
D.K. Wilson, RB, Oxford
Rushed for two touchdowns and scored on a catch-and-run to lead the Yellow Jackets (9-0) to a 49-0 victory against Huffman and a 6-0 finish in Class 6A, Region 6.
Trent Seaborn, QB, Thompson
Sophomore signal-caller turned in a stellar performance, completing 23 of 32 passes for 370 yards and five TDs and rushed for 23 yards in a 42-7 victory against Prattville.
Jamarrion Gordon, WR/SS, Jackson
Talented junior made four tackles, including three solo and one for loss, and returned a punt 60 yards for a TD to lead the Aggies (9-1) past Satsuma, 55-7.
Stuart Andrews, RB/WR, Mountain Brook
Powerful junior (5-foot-9, 180) rushed 17 times for 219 yards and four TDs to march the Spartans past Shades Valley, 37-0.
Kevin Malone, RB/CB, Vigor
Senior recorded an interception, blocked a punt, and caught three passes for 84 yards to power the Wolves past Rain, 40-0.
Kevin James, RB, Moody
Junior rushed seven times for 108 yards – a 15.4 yards-per-carry average – and two TDs to lead the Blue Devils past Lincoln, 66-3.
Domynyck Santiago, RB, Helena
Talented junior turned in a stellar performance for the Huskies, rushing 13 times for 251 yards and four TDs and catching two passes for 19 yards and another score in a 49-21 win against Calera.
Joseph McCarron, DB, McGill-Toolen
Made an interception with less than 9 minutes left to help set up what proved to be the game-winning TD pass in a 20-14 upset of Spanish Fort in the 12th annual California Dreaming Bowl.
Jl Davis, QB, Austin (Decatur)
Star senior completed 14 of 20 passes for 243 yards and five TDs and rushed six times for 25 yards and two scores to power the unbeaten Black Bears (9-0) past Grissom, 52-21.
