Vote: Who is the Alabama High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 8, 2025

With the first round of the high school football playoffs in Alabama complete, it is time to recognize some of the outstanding individuals from last week's action.
Our nominees include some outstanding quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers who put their respective teams on their backs as they led them to victory last week. They hope to build upon what they accomplished last week as they get ready for the next round in the playoffs.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Alabama football player of the week.
Here are this week's nominations:
Landyn Smith, St. Clair County
In the 41-22 win over Carver Birmingham, Smith passed for over 300 yards the third time this season. He went 20/30 for 361 yards and three touchdowns. He added 25 yards on the ground on four carries.
Frank Hayes, Colbert County
Hayes rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries in the 64-19 win over Collinsville.
Noah Moss, St. Michael Catholic
In the 49-21 over Pike County, Moss rushed for over 200 yards for the third time this season and over 300 yards for the first time this year as well. He carried the ball 17 times for 342 yards and six touchdowns.
Kingston Preyear, Benjamin Russell
In the 26-14 win over Central, Preyear was 17/27 for 403 yards and four touchdowns. It was his first 400-yard performance of the season. He also carried the ball eight times for 41 yards.
B.j. Bedgood, Benjamin Russell
Bedgood was one of two receivers for the Wildcats in last week's victory. He caught eight passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, he finished with five solo tackles and seven total tackles.
Cederian Morgan, Benjamin Russell
Morgan hauled in eight receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win. Defensively, he finished with two tackles, one interception and blocked one field goal.
Braxton Salster, Pleasant Valley
In the 40-28 win over Winston County, Salster was 7/8 for 110 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed the ball for 189 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries.
Jon Beck Wade, Geraldine
In the 59-27 win over Rogers, Wade was 5/9 for 72 yards. However, he was electrifying in the rushing attack. He rushed for 277 yards and five touchdowns on just 12 carries.
Kaelen Taylor, Spain Park
In the 24-13 win over McAdory, Taylor showcased his big play ability in the passing game. He finished with four receptions for 107 yards and one touchdown.
Jake Lowery, Moody
In the 49-21 win over Corner, Lowery put together his best performance of the season. He went 25/28 for 363 yards and four touchdowns.
Jalijah Rutledge, Moody
Rutledge finished with eight receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown in last week's win. His eight receptions ties his season-high as well.
Trey Garner, Fairhope
In Fairhope's 31-21 win over James Clemens, Garner was 17/26 for 235 and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 38 yards on six carries.
Trent Seaborn, Thompson
Seaborn put together another terrific performance in the 31-7 win over Carver Montgomery. He was 23/33 for 330 and two touchdowns.
Pryce Lewis, Thompson
Lewis was Seaborn's number one target in last week's win as he finished with six receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown.
Will Lee, Auburn
In the 52-41 win over Vestavia Hills, Lee was 26/34 for 327 yards and one touchdown. He also was a huge threat in the rushing attack as he rushed for 128 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries.
