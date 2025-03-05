Vote: Who Should Be The Alabama High School Athlete of the Week? (3/5/2025)
The high school sports calendar rolls on for another week in the state of Alabama. This season has provided some exciting moments, thrilling upsets and tremendous performances. We can expect more of the same throughout the season. With that being said, we ask you, the fans, to vote on the High School on SI Alabama high school athlete of the week.
Voting closes on March 9 at 11:59 p.m.
Saniya Jackson, Park Crossing
In the 49-39 win over Chelsea, Jackson finished the game with 21 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals. However, before that game, Jackson finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and six steals in the 56-54 win over Hazel Green.
Genie Mcghee, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
In the heartbreaking 84-72 loss to Pisgah, Mcghee finished with 32 points on 75 percent shooting from the field. She also grabbed seven rebounds and recorded 11 assists, five steals and four blocks.
Laila Watkins, Sparkman
The Senators went 4-1 last week, and Watkins recorded at least one hit in four games. Her best game of the week was when she went 3/3 in the 10-9 win over Buckhorn. She also hit two home runs and finished with eight RBIs and two runs scored in the win. In the three other games, she finished with three hits, two home runs, six RBIs and five runs scored.
Emily Needham, Saint James
Needham pitched 20 combined innings in five games that saw her allow only three hits and zero runs. She also struck out 47 batters while allowing only two walks. She was also efficient from the plate. In five games, she finished with eight hits, one triple, two doubles, six RBIs and and six runs scored.
Haley Waggoner, West Limestone
In five games, Waggoner tallied eight hits in 11 at-bats with five home runs, 12 RBIs and 13 runs scored. She also hit one double and stole one base which was her second stolen base of the season.
Allyson Supan, Central
In six games last week, Supan tallied 14 hits in 18 at-bats. She finished the week with three home runs and four doubles. Her timely hitting drove in 14 runs, and she also scored 12 runs over this six-game stretch. She also pitched in four games, and she went 3-0 as the starter. Supan allowed 14 hits, but only allowed two runs while also striking out 14 batters.
Jashaun Moten, Tuscaloosa County
In three games, Moten tallied five hits in 10 at-bats. He finished with four home runs, nine RBIs and six runs scored. He also had a perfect fielding percentage by recording five putouts in the same amount of chances.
Zac Grossmann, Evangel Christian
In a week that saw the Lightning play four games, Grossmann found success in three of the games. He finished his week with six hits in 10 at-bats. He also finished with two home runs, one double, 11 RBIs and six runs scored.
Bryce Masters, Prattville Christian Academy
In four games last week, Masters went 6/11 with two home runs, two doubles, six RBIs and six runs scored. His two home run game versus Thomasville should help build his confidence as the season continues.
Bailey Carlisle, Wetumpka
In seven games, Carlise tallied 11 hits, four home runs, one double, 13 RBIs and nine runs scored. Her best game of the week came in the 19-8 win over Smiths Station. In that game, she was 3/4 with all three of her hits being home runs. She finished with six RBIs and three runs scored.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.