Vote: Who Should Be The Alabama High School Girls Basketball Player Of The Week? (1/21/2025)
With another week of play under our belt, it is time to look at some of the standout high school girls basketball players from the state of Alabama last week. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from January 12-18.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Reece Davis of Deshler.
Here are the nominations. Voting closes on January 26 at 11:59 p.m.
Lani Smallwood, Albertville
The Mississippi State commit scored 83 points in three games in the Marshall County Tournament. As a result of her outstanding play, Smallwood was named to the all-tournament and was rewarded the tournament MVP. She scored 36 points in the tournament championship, and Smallwood also finished with 36 points in the 59-51 win over Guntersville.
Sarah Davis, Shoals Christian
In the two games played last week, Davis scored 21 points and then 22 points. She also managed to record a double-double in each of the games. She grabbed 13 rebounds in her 21-point outing and 15 rebounds when she scored 22. She also earned 10 total assists, 10 steals and 10 blocks combined in these two games.
Micah Coalson, East Central Homeschool
Coalson scored in double figures last week including a 37-point explosion in the 56-54 win over Ezekiel Academy. She also was great on defense by recording six steals in the win. In the win over Wiregrass, she finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and five steals.
Jamiyah Powell, Macon-East Montgomery Academy
The junior forward had another excellent week of playing by recording two double-doubles. She finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block in the 50-41 win over Chambers Academy. In their second game of the week which was a 61-39 win over Abbeville Christian Academy, Powell scored 28 points on 64 percent shooting. She also finished with 19 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.
Heaven Bailey, Montgomery Catholic
The sophomore guard averaged 18.6 points per game last week including 26 points in the 66-34 win over Booker T. Washington (Tuskegee, AL). She also finished with 15 combined rebounds, 27 assists, 28 steals and three blocks. Lastly, she recorded her fifth triple-double of the season in the win over LAMP. She scored 16 points and recorded 10 assists and 16 steals.
Reece Davis, Deshler
In the 69-44 win over Wilson, Davis scored 31 points while shooting 48 percent from the field. She has been one of the top scoring threats in 4A basketball in the state this season. This was her fifth game of scoring at least 30 points, and she will look to continue her fantastic form the rest of the season.
Lexie Smith, Edgewood Academy
Edgewood Academy dropped two-straight games for the first time since the start of the season, but Smith still had an outstanding week on the court. In three games, she finished with 68 points including 29 points in the loss to Evangel Christian Academy. She finished with eight rebounds, three assists, 20 steals and one block.
Madi-Marie Grayson, Bryant
In two games, Grayson scored 33 and 21 points while shooting over 40 percent in each game. She also grabbed three rebounds, earned five assists and recorded two steals in this two-game stretch.