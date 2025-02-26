Vote: Who should be the Alabama High School Softball Player of the Week? (2/25/2025)
Softball season is once again upon us here in the south. This will be an exciting season as the teams and players prepare for an exciting season as they look to bring home a state championship.
With that being said, it is time to recognize the first nominees of the season for the High School on SI Alabama softball player of the week. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think the softball player of the week is in Alabama from games played on February 17-22.
Voting will close on March 2 at 11:59 p.m.
Amaya Green, Athens
Green had two productive games from the plate last week. In the 15-1 win over James Clemens, she recorded three hits with two of the hits going for extra bases. Her other hit was a home run as well. She recorded two RBIs and scored three runs. In the 5-4 win over Mortimer Jordan, she recorded one hit which was a solo home run. She also scored one additional run as well in the victory. Lastly, she stole
Madison Brooks, Childersburg
In the 6-5 loss to Lincoln, Brooks went 2/3 with one double, one home run, one RBI and three runs scored. She also recorded three putouts and two assists in the game.
Marlee Parsons, Helena
Parsons went 2-0 last week with a 6-4 win over Pell City and a 2-0 win over Gardendale. She pitched just over five innings versus Pell City where she surrendered three hits and one run while striking out nine batters. She pitched five innings while allowing two hits and one walk while striking out five versus Gardendale.
Allie Stuman, Homewood
In a week that saw the Patriots play five games, Stuman was productive from the plate in three of those games. In these three games, she finished with four hits, seven RBIs, three doubles and three runs scored.
Kendall Trimm, Moody
Moody tallied four hits combined with six RBIs, two doubles and three runs scored in the 8-4 win over Arab and the 8-0 win over Good Hope. She also contributed on the defensive side with eight putouts, and she was involved in one double play.
Ava Farmer, Wetumpka
Over the course of a six-game stretch last week, Farmer recorded at least one hit in every game. She finished her week with 11 hits, one double and a triple, five RBIs and nine runs scored. She also recorded two stolen bases in the week as well.
Anne Thomas Luke, Spanish Fort
In six games, Luke recorded nine hits, four doubles, two triples, seven RBIs and two runs scored. She also recorded 35 putouts and was involved in two double plays.
Haley Waggoner, West Limestone
In the 21-0 win over Bob Jones, Waggoner went 2/3 with one hit going for extra bases and the other was a home run. She drove in four runs and scored two runs. In the second game of the week which was an 11-0 win over St. John Paul II, she was 2/3 from the plate again with one home run, three RBIs and three runs scored.