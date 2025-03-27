Westminster Christian (Alabama) names Zach Dragoo head boys basketball coach
On Thursday, Westminster Christian (Huntsville, Alabama) announced that Zach Dragoo will be the new head boys basketball coach.
Dragoo spent the previous five seasons as the head coach at Chattanooga School of Arts & Sciences in Chattanooga, Tennessee and previously spent 16 years under his father's (Mark) staff before he retired following the 2018-2019 season.
"It's definitely surreal to think about the fact that I won’t be working at this school anymore,” Dragoo said. “I’m 41 years old, and all but seven years of my life have been spent either attending school here or coaching in some way." Dragoo told the Chattanooga Free-Times Press.
Dragoo coached the Patriots for the previous five seasons where he went 86-63 and reached the Class A Sectional Playoffs in three of those seasons, inclduing a regional runner-up finish in 2021.
Dragoo played under his dad at Chattanooga School of Arts and Sciences from 1997 to 2002 and played collegiately at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga from 2003 to 2006.
