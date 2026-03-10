Alaska High School Boys Basketball 2026 ASAA State Championship Brackets - March 10

The 2026 Alaska high school boys basketball state championships begin this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all four classifications.

The brackets will be updated with scores and matchups throughout the week.

All four classifications will play their state championship games at Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.

The 1A and 2A championships run March 11-14. Classes 3A and 4A play the following week, March 18-21.

Alaska High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - March 10

2026 Alaska (ASAA) 1A Boys Basketball State Championship (select to view full bracket details)

3/11 - Minto (1) vs. Emmonak (16)

3/11 - Aniak (8) vs. King Cove (9)

3/11 - Davis-Romoth (4) vs. Nunamiut (13)

3/11 - Skagway (5) vs. Shishmaref (12)

3/11 - Shaktoolik (2) vs. Blunka (15)

3/11 - Scammon Bay (7) vs. Napaaqutgmiut (10)

3/11 - Cook Inlet Academy (3) vs. Eek (14)

3/11 - Northway (6) vs. Klawock (11)

3/12 - Ninilchik (1) vs. Cordova (8)

3/12 - Metlakatla (4) vs. Susitna Valley (5)

3/12 - Degnan (2) vs. Tok (7)

3/12 - Haines (3) vs. Tikigaq (6)

3/18 - Mt. Edgecumbe (1) vs. Houston (8)

3/18 - Sitka (4) vs. Delta (5)

3/18 - Nome-Beltz (2) vs. Valdez (7)

3/18 - Barrow (3) vs. Kenai Central (6)

3/18 - West Valley (1) vs. Juneau-Douglas (8)

3/18 - Service (4) vs. South (5)

3/18 - Grace Christian (2) vs. Wasilla (7)

3/18 - Lathrop (3) vs. Dimond (6)

More Coverage from High School On SI